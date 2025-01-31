Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big prop Sam Lisone is happy to have help in Leeds Rhinos’ pack this year, but says his future with the club is undecided.

The New Zealand-born former Samoa international joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans two years ago and has scored six tries in 48 appearances. His initial two-year contract was extended midway through his first season, but that deal expires this autumn.

Lisone’s partner Georgia Hale plays for Gold Coast in Australia’s National Rugby League Women’s competition (NRLW) and he admitted staying in England isn’t a straightforward decision. “I am happy here,” Lisone stressed.

“I am happy with whatever happens - I have had a good run, a good career. I would love to stay, I love the club, I love playing here and I love the fans, but I have got to weigh up a lot of things. I love the Rhinos, but I have got a partner back home and it is hard living away, so I’ll see what happens.”

Leeds Rhinos forward Sam Lisone is raring to go after an injury-free pre-season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Lisone, 30, is Rhinos’ most experienced forward and - at six feet (1.84 metres) tall and 17.5 stone (110kg) - was one of the few really big men in their ranks last year. After two long-term concussions restricted Tom Holroyd to just six games, Rhinos were down to the bare bones in their front-row at times, which is something the club’s management addressed during the off-season.

Samoan international Keenan Palasia was signed from Lisone’s former club Gold Coast Titans and Leeds overcame interest from NRL clubs for Cooper Jenkins who was with Norths Devils in 2024. Holroyd played in both pre-season games and Lisone reckons Leeds’ pack is in much better shape this year.

“We needed help,” Lisone admitted. “There was only me, Mik [Oledzki] and Justin [Sangare, now at Salford] available last year and we had Bentos [James Bentley] playing front-row. We missed Tom and to see him fit is really pleasing.

Sam Lisone on the ball for Leeds Rhinos during last week's win over Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley's testimonial game. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It will be a big year for him and we’ve got Cooper who is keen to test himself. He is a big body and that’s exciting. Keenan’s someone I’ve played against a couple of times in the NRL and I reckon he will be a really good addition. He is a good player.”

Lisone is also firing on all cylinders, having played in Rhinos’ warm-up wins against Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors. “Pre-season has been tough, enjoyable though,” he said.

“This time last year I was in a cast with my broken thumb so I am pretty excited to be healthy and among the boys. I am excited about the year. We’ve had a full season under Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] and he has really lifted the standards of the club, we’ve got some good signings and I am really excited to get out there with the boys.”

Whether Rhinos have improved enough to challenge for silverware remains to be seen. Lisone insisted: “That’s the goal, but we’ve just got to take it as it comes, build combinations and get to know each other’s games and then go from there.”