Leeds Rhinos’ hopes of resigning their former captain Kallum Watkins are hanging in the balance.

Watkins is not training with his current club Salford Red Devils and refused to play in yesterday’s (Sunday) 54-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors. Because of that, Salford have notified Betfred Super League clubs they are willing to listen to offers for the 34-year-old three-time Grand Final winner.

Rhinos have spoken to Salford and Watkins’ agent, but - as of this morning - no deal has been done and it is unclear if the move will happen. While Watkins would probably prefer a return to his first professional club, Salford are keen to secure the best-possible transfer fee and other clubs are interested in the centre turned second-rower.

Kallum Watkins is tackled by Sam Lisone during Salford Red Devils' home loss to Leeds Rhinos in February. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Though he is nearing the end of his career, Rhinos’ management believe Watkins would bring leadership and experience to their squad and may be willing to offer him terms for 2026 as well as this season, depending on their salary cap situation. Leeds have space this year after star winger Maika Sivo was ruled out of the entire campaign, meaning he does not count on the 2025 cap, despite being contracted until the end of 2027.

Watkins scored 132 tries and 101 goals in 259 appearances for Rhinos from 2008-2019. He left Leeds to join NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans and joined Salford in 2020 after a move to Toronto Wolfpack fell through when the Canadian side dropped out of Super League.

He has played 95 times for the Red Devils and scored their try when they were beaten 32-6 at home by Rhinos in Super League round two on February 22. Leeds’ next game is a ‘loop’ fixture back at Salford on Thursday, April 10.

Salford’s long-running financial problems appeared to be behind them when a takeover of the club was approved early this season, but the cash has yet to be delivered and the club are operating under a £1.2m sustainability cap. Star half-back Marc Sneyd recently joined Warrington Wolves and centre Tim Lafai left the club last week.