Ireland international James Bentley has confirmed he is keen to secure a new deals with Leeds Rhinos.

Bentley joined Leeds - his home city club - from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season on an initial two-year contract. An extra 24 months were added in September, 2023 and he admitted that makes the upcoming campaign “a big year for me, definitely”.

The 27-year-old is set to feature in Rhinos’ Boxing Day Testley’s Festive Challenge derby against Wakefield Trinity. “I am off contract so I want to play well and earn a new deal and enjoy playing again,” he said of the new season. “That’s the main thing for me.”

Players entering the final year of their contract have been free to talk to rival clubs from the start of this month. Bentley stressed: “Ideally, I’d like to stay. I have got to wait and see what happens, but I have got to play well.

James Bentley is fit and raring to go as he prepares for the final year of his Leeds Rhinos contract. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I haven’t really played much in the last few years, with injuries and whatnot. I just want to have a good year, focus on my rugby and the rest of it will take care of itself.”

Bentley was sidelined between Easter and July this year because of a concussion, but returned for Leeds’ final nine games of the campaign, all off the substitutes’ bench. With Rhinos light on front-rowers, Bentley was used as a makeshift ‘middle’ - to impressive effect - but expects to be back in his familiar second-row role in 2025.

Rhinos have signed Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins to boost their engine room next term and fellow prop Tom Holroyd could be back from long-term injury. Bentley said: “When I came back last year, Rhyse [Martin] and Macca [James McDonnell] were playing really well in the second-row.

James Bentley, right, with Leeds Rhinos teammates Jarriod O'Connor, left and Jack Sinfield at pre-season training. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Me and Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] had a chat and that was the role he wanted me to play in the team, so I did that. I enjoyed playing in the middle, it was something a bit different, but I feel my attributes are best for the back-row. My goal is to get in the team every week and be playing 80 minutes.

“We have signed well, two big lads - a bit bigger than me. I think the club has recruited really well and I am looking forward to playing with the new boys and getting out there.”

Bentley admitted: “We have underachieved the last couple of years so we need to get out there and start performing. Brad has been good and you can see what he has changed in the short time he was here last year and what he is bringing in now in pre-season. I am really looking forward to this year, I am excited and I can’t wait to get out there and play.”

Rhinos have been in training for around a month and Bentley reckons the signs are good. “I’m enjoying it,” he insisted. “He [Arthur] is working us hard and I enjoy all that grind and pushing myself, so I’ve really been enjoying pre-season so far.

“I am fit and healthy. I got a good few games in at the back end of last year after my concussions and my body is in good condition. I am raring to go.”