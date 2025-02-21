Leeds Rhinos news: coach Brad Arthur responds to reports of '10-year contract' offer
The former Parramatta Eels boss was clearly surprised when questioned at his weekly preview press conference today about reports in Australia suggesting Leeds’ management are so keen to keep him they have offered a decade-long deal. Arthur joined Rhinos last July and is under contract until the end of this season, but has made it clear he would like to coach again in the NRL at some stage.
Asked if he can comment on his future, Arthur said: “I had a joke with the guys about coming back in 10 years and it has turned into ‘I’ll just stay for 10 years’. At the end of the day the club has been great - they haven’t put any pressure on me, there hasn’t been any one-year, 10-year, 20-year offers.
“I’ve said all the way through, job satisfaction is great, I love it here - I just have family and that’s the hard bit for me, being away from my family. Nothing has changed, so I don’t know too much about that. I haven’t signed any 10-, 20- or 30-year deals.”
