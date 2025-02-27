Leeds Rhinos' Andy Ackers talks playing the full-80, win v Salford Red Devils & Castleford Tigers test
Back-up hooker Jarrod O’Connor missed the round one defeat by Wakefield Trinity because of a knee injury, leaving Ackers as the only nine in Rhinos’ matchday squad. And though O’Connor returned as a substitute at Salford Red Devils last Saturday, he came on at loose-forward after Cameron Smith suffered ankle damage.
That injury is set to keep Leeds’ co-captain out of action for up to 10 weeks and if O’Connor remains at 13, the setback could mean more full games for Ackers. Speaking in pre-season, when O’Connor was unavailable, Ackers stressed he was happy to do that and the first two league rounds have proved it wasn’t an idle boast.
“I can play 80, I get through some work,” Ackers said. “I will do whatever Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] asks of me. I can defend all day and I can run when the opportunity arises. There’s some rustiness I need to clean up, but [last weekend] was a better performance than round one.”
Tigers have had a tough start under new coach Danny McGuire, being knocked out of the Betfred Challenge Cup at Championship side Bradford Bulls and losing their first two League fixtures, to Hull KR - in golden-point extra-time - and St Helens. But Castleford traditionally raise their game against Leeds and Ackers doesn’t expect this weekend to be any different.
The impressive 32-6 win at Salford got Leeds’ season up and running, but they also lost stand-off Brodie Croft to concussion and Ackers reckons they’ll need to show similar “resilience” on Sunday. He said: “We’ll take confidence from last week, we’ll review that game, take the good bits and get rid of the bad ones and move on from there.”
Ackers, a former Red Devil, feels Leeds showed their true qualities last week following the home loss to Wakefield in round one. “It is always nice to go back to Salford and I was just happy we came away with the two points,” he reflected.
“The week before, there were some really good bits in the game, but there was a 10-minute blip when we lost our gameplan. We put that behind us and went to Salford fully focussed on ourselves and with the right mindset and we came out with a good result.
“After the loss against Wakefield it was right to fully focus on us and our team. We know how good we are and how strong we are as a pack and the whole team as a collective and I think our gameplan worked. We lost Brodie and Cam and had to dig in and fight for each other, so it was a really proud win. It just shows how much camaraderie and resilience and collectiveness we’ve got. We have a really good bond this year and I am proud to be a part of it.”
