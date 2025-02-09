Ex-Leeds Rhinos men score as Castleford Tigers dumped out of Challenge Cup by Bradford Bulls

Castleford Tigers were today (Sunday) dumped out of the Betfred Challenge Cup in dramatic fashion by lower division Bradford Bulls.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers, in Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire’s first game as coach, trailed 17-0 at half-time, but staged a gritty second half comback and Tex Hoy crossed for their third try in the final minute to leave them two points adrift at 18-16. Hoy had the chance to send the tie into golden-point extra-time, but his conversion attempt, with the last kick of the game, drifted just wide.

Former Leeds forward James Donaldson was first on the scoresheet after just six minutes. Matty Gee grabbed Bulls’ second try, James Meadows converting and adding two more following a high tackle on Donaldson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Keyes landed a drop goal five minutes before the break and things got even worse for Tigers when Tom Holmes scored a long-range touchdown in the final moments of the half, sending Bulls in 17-0 ahead. The visitors gave themselves hope with 25 minutes left when Jeremiah Simbiken touched down a kick from fellow debutant Daejarn Asi. Almost immediately Josh Simm raced the length of the field for Tigers’ second score and Tex Hoy’s two conversions left the visitors just five points adrift. Ex-Leeds man Jordan Lilley landed a 75th minute drop goal before the last-gasp drama.