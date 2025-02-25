Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire admits he is “worried” ahead of his first return to AMT Headingley as Castleford Tigers coach.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford will go into Sunday’s derby looking for their first win under McGuire, following a Betfred Challenge Cup loss at Championship Bradford Bulls and Super League defeats by Hull KR and St Helens. They took Hull KR to golden-point extra-time in round one, but McGuire reckoned his side were “soft” for most of last Saturday’s 46-6 home drubbing by Saints.

“I felt there should have been energy and passion and desire, with it being our first home game and such a good crowd,” McGuire said of last Saturday’s setback. “But we didn't get that, so I'm worried if we haven't got it in that situation, can we find it this week? I hope we can, I can't see why we wouldn't, but it has worried me a little bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach Danny McGuire watches on during Castleford Tigers' home defeat by St Helens. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

McGuire won eight Grand Finals as a Leeds player and was man of the match when he captained them to victory over Tigers at Old Trafford in his last Rhinos appearance, eight years ago. “Leeds-Cas are always big games,” he added.

“There’s passion and rivalry and they mean a lot to both sets of fans. I need to get the players in a position to go well and play with pride and fight and spirit. We haven’t done it [against Saints] and the last time that happened, at Bradford, we had a response. I’d hope we’ll have a response this week, but we have a fair bit to sort out first.”