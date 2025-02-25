Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire 'worried' ahead of Leeds Rhinos derby
Castleford will go into Sunday’s derby looking for their first win under McGuire, following a Betfred Challenge Cup loss at Championship Bradford Bulls and Super League defeats by Hull KR and St Helens. They took Hull KR to golden-point extra-time in round one, but McGuire reckoned his side were “soft” for most of last Saturday’s 46-6 home drubbing by Saints.
“I felt there should have been energy and passion and desire, with it being our first home game and such a good crowd,” McGuire said of last Saturday’s setback. “But we didn't get that, so I'm worried if we haven't got it in that situation, can we find it this week? I hope we can, I can't see why we wouldn't, but it has worried me a little bit.”
McGuire won eight Grand Finals as a Leeds player and was man of the match when he captained them to victory over Tigers at Old Trafford in his last Rhinos appearance, eight years ago. “Leeds-Cas are always big games,” he added.
“There’s passion and rivalry and they mean a lot to both sets of fans. I need to get the players in a position to go well and play with pride and fight and spirit. We haven’t done it [against Saints] and the last time that happened, at Bradford, we had a response. I’d hope we’ll have a response this week, but we have a fair bit to sort out first.”
