Number nine Andy Ackers has pledged to “run my blood to water” for Leeds Rhinos this year - and if it means playing 80 minutes, he’s happy to do that.

Rhinos will be without their other senior hooker, Jarrod O’Connor, when they play host to Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial game on Sunday. O’Connor is ever-present for Rhinos since April, 2022, but suffered a knee injury in the Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity and is expected to miss the opening two or three Betfred Super League rounds.

There are no other specialist acting-halves in Rhinos’ full-time squad, so Ackers is set to go into the opening league matches without any back-up on the bench, which is a “challenge” he insists he relishes. “I’ve done 80 minutes for probably the last five years of my career,” the former Salford Red Devils man said.

“It was only the start of the 2024 season when I was getting a bit of respite, but I am fit enough and strong enough and I really back my ability. It is something I’d like to challenge myself on again.

Andy Ackers, left and Jarrod O'Connor are the only specialist hookers in Leeds Rhinos' first team squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It’s no bother for me, doing 80 minutes - I can do that easily. Whatever Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] wants me to do, I’ll do it. I’ll be running my blood to water this year.”

Ackers is preparing for his second season at Leeds and keen to show Rhinos’ fans what he is fully capable of. He admitted: “Last year was a bit up and down for myself - not just finding my feet, but there was a bit of adversity along the way, on and off the field.

“It is all a learning curve, I have really settled in at the club now and since Brad has taken over I really feel like my game has gone up a level. He has really educated me on a few parts of the game and I am a bit like a sponge, so I take it all in.

Andy Ackers with Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur, who he says has taken his game to a new level. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“If it makes me one per cent better I am going to do it, so I am grateful to Brad and the squad and players I am lacing my boots up with. I have never been as happy as I am now.

“I’ve got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids and a beautiful house and that happiness off the field really helps when you are on the field. I can’t wait to give my all to this 2025 season, to my teammates and the staff.”

Sunday’s game will give Rhinos an indication of how they are shaping up ahead of their Super League opener at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, February 15. “I think we’ve recruited well,” Ackers noted. “I’ve got a really good feeling about this year.

“Pre-season has been brilliant, it has been really tough, I don’t think there has been any rest days and we have really dug in - blood, sweat and tears. That’s what pre-season is for, it’s about getting better and keeping each other accountable. I think that’s what this squad needs, accountability and Brad has certainly brought that in and everyone’s really ripping in for him.”

Andy Ackers in action for Leeds Rhinos during their Boxing Day win against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Rhinos finished eighth in the table last year and fell at the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup so it would be a big step up to win silverware this time, but Ackers insisted: “The lads do feel we can. We have a great fanbase and they deserve more than what the team has produced for the last few years.

“I feel like the accountability Brad has brought in means there’s no mediocrity, you are either a nine out of 10 or 10 out of 10. That’s what he demands and I think that’s what he is going to get out of his players this year. I can’t wait to do that myself.

“I have never felt as fit in my life; I am a bit lighter this year, which I think I have benefited from in the pre-season and it’s just about consistency and staying up there all the year and not taking your foot off the gas if we get a couple of wins. We have to take each week and each day as it comes - that’s something I am really looking forward to.”