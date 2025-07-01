Jake Connor England snub, evergreen Kallum Watkins, defence is fine: latest Leeds Rhinos talking points

Leeds Rhinos will find out how good they are when they play Hull KR on Sunday.

Visiting the Betfred Super League leaders is the toughest challenge in the competition at the moment, but Leeds were boosted by last week’s 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards and the inclusion of six of their players in the England train-on squad. Here’s five talking points.

1: Man of Steel leader Jake Connor’s England omission didn’t come as a surprise. The Rhinos half-back is a maverick and not the type of player national coach Shaun Wane favours. With Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis, also known for his ability to wind-up opponents, nailed on for a place in the Super League-based train-on squad, Connor was always a long shot.

If fit, George Williams and Harry Smith will be England’s halves in the Ashes, with Lewis as back-up, but - based on form - Connor deserved inclusion. His ability to play full-back should have been another factor in his favour, but if being left out gives him a little extra motivation, that’s good for Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman, left and James McDonnell, who are both in the England train-on squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The fact Rhinos have six players in the 32 shows how far they’ve come this season and is especially pleasing for Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon after their injury problems in 2024. It’s also good to see some recognition for unsung hero James McDonnell. Wane is a fan of Harry Newman, who has done well in the past two Test series and his inclusion was expected, while Mikolaj Oledzki and Ash Handley also have previous England experience. It’ll be interesting to see where Wane sees Handley in his plans, considering he is now a centre with Leeds.

2: In-season signings have had a big impact on Rhinos during the Super League era, from David Hulme and Iestyn Harris in 90s, to Ali Lauitiiti in 2004, Mitch Garbutt a decade ago and Zak Hardaker when Leeds last reached the Grand Final, in 2022. Now Kallum Watkins’ name has been added to that list.

The circumstances weren’t ideal, but Watkins’ return to Leeds from Salford Red Devils, has been a masterstroke. He was nothing short of superb against Leigh, when he bagged a brilliant brace of tries and played the full 80-minutes. At 34, he seems to be getting even better and it appears there’s nothing he can’t do - having been a substitute, started at second-row and loose-forward and filled in as a centre and stand-off during his eight games so far. He has also touched down three times and kicked a conversion. On form, there still aren’t many better players in the European game and he’d also have been worthy of an England spot.

Kallum Watkins, seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Leigh Leopards, has been an outstanding in-season signing. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

3: Rhinos coach Brad Arthur would probably be tearing his metaphorical hair out when he reviewed his side’s defensive effort against Leigh, but he was right to take a positive approach in his post-match comments. Coaches don’t want to see their team concede six tries, but there was no reason for Arthur to be overly concerned.

Leeds will obviously have to be better at Hull KR on Sunday, but they’ve proved this year they can defend when they need to. Misfiring attack has been a bigger issue, but Rhinos ran in eight tries and some of the rugby they played was outstanding. Plus, as Arthur pointed out afterwards, the game is about entertainment and certainly none of the 14,000 crowd could claim they didn’t get their money’s worth. All in all, not a typical evening at AMT Headingley, but good fun.

4: Co-captain Cameron Smith’s form since he returned from long-term injury is a dilemma for Brad Arthur. Smith has been a substitute in all five games and is playing as well as he did when he was Rhinos’ player of the season a couple of years ago.

There’s no doubt Leeds are a better team when Smith’s on the field and he’s worthy of a start, but Rhinos would risk losing what he gives the team when he comes off the bench. Watkins was named at second-row against Leigh - taking over from the injured Gannon - but, rather than Smith starting, Keenan Palasia switched to loose-forward and Cooper Jenkins returned to the 13, at prop.

Leeds Rhinos were narrowly beaten by Sunday's opponents Hull KR at AMT Headingley in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

This week there may be the temptation to start with both Watkins and Smith, with Jenkins or Palasia among the substitutes. It’s not the worst problem to have.

5: Hull KR are a cut above the rest at the moment and Leeds, who haven’t beaten them for almost three years, will have to be very good to get something from Sunday’s game, but it’s the sort of challenge they should relish. Rhinos were the better side for most of the previous meeting, in April and are a better team now than they were then.

It’s a while (March, 2023 at St Helens) since Leeds last had a really good away victory against a top side. This weekend would be a good time to put that right and it’s not beyond them, if they give it their best shot.