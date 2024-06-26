Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrations of Rob Burrow’s life and career brought some big names back to AMT Headingley, but none more illustrious than 2000s hero Ali Lauitiiti.

The former New Zealand and Samoa Test second-rower had already agreed to fly in for Rhinos’ annual Hall of Fame lunch, last Sunday, as part of celebrations to mark 20 years since the club’s maiden Grand Final triumph. That meant he was in the crowd when Rhinos beat Leigh Leopards 18-10 in their first home game since Burrow’s death three weeks earlier.

Now 44, Lauitiiti took part in a guard of honour before kick-off, along with other former teammates from throughout Burrow’s 17-season Leeds career. “The last time I was here was eight or nine years ago so it’s good to be back,” Lauitiiti told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Ali Lauitiiti made a guest appearance for Leeds Rhinos, his last as a player at Headingley, against New Zealand in 2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

“It’s awesome to see the ground and to pay tribute to the great man Rob Burrow and his family. Rob was a tough player and a great bloke on and off the field, a great man, husband and father. I have great memories of him; he was an amazing player and it was good to be back to celebrate his life and the great stuff he did in rugby league. It was a reflection of Rob, seeing all the people [at last week’s game] and all the past players. It shows how great he was and it was good to see all the boys.”

On Sunday Lauitiiti became the 32nd player inducted into Rhinos’ Hall of Fame. He made his debut in a home victory over Salford on May 28, 2004 and was the final piece in a championship-winning jigsaw. Signed from New Zealand Warriors, he went on to win five Super League titles, two league leaders’ shields and the World Club Challenge in 2005 and 2008.

He came off the bench to score five tries in a game at Wakefield Trinity in 2005 - one of four Rhinos players to achieve the feat and the only forward - and his 200th and final competitive appearance was in the 2011 Grand Final defeat of St Helens. Burrow was man of the match that evening, when Danny Buderus, another guest last week, also bowed out of Rhinos.

Lauitiiti then spent four seasons with Wakefield before returning to New Zealand, where he is now involved with his first senior club. “I do a little bit of chaplain at the Warriors, but I also work for New Zealand Rugby League in the wellbeing department,” he said. “I am just trying to pathway some of our young ones and raise awareness around what it looks like to be on a journey, also mental health - look after your wellbeing.”

Ali Lauitiiti on the ball for Leeds as Rob Burrow watches on. Picture by Steve Riding.

Despite living 11,000 miles away, Lauitiiti - who guest starred in a post-season game against New Zealand in 2015 - has retained his love for Rhinos and the city of Leeds. “I still look out for the Super League results,” he confirmed.