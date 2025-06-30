Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos ace charged, Hull KR & Castleford Tigers men face long ban

By Peter Smith
Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 15:14 BST
A Leeds Rhinos players is among nine charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

Leeds’ Keenan Palasia was one of three players to receive penalty points following Rhinos’ 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards in Betfred Super League round 16. He remains available for Sunday’s trip to Hull KR, but the hosts could be without former Rhinos hero Rhyse Martin. Martin returned from injury in the Robins’ win against Wakefield Trinity last Friday, but has been charged with grade E ‘head contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured’.

Martin and Castleford Tigers’ Liam Horne, who faces a charge of unnecessary contact with a possibly injured player from last Saturday’s loss to Wigan Warriors, have been ordered to appeal before a disciplinary tribunal tomorrow (Tuesday). If found guilty, they could be suspended for at least six games. Horne was one of two Tigers players charged following the game two days ago. Here’s all the charges and punishments from the latest round of Super League matches.

Grad E other contrary behaviour (had contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured): refer to tribunal.

1. Rhyse Martin (Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity)

Grad E other contrary behaviour (had contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured): refer to tribunal. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured: refer to Tribunal

2. Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers v Hull FC)

Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured: refer to Tribunal Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade A dangerous contact: one penalty point (total points one) - no furtehr action.

3. Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors)

Grade A dangerous contact: one penalty point (total points one) - no furtehr action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grad A trip: One penaltry point (total points one) - no further action.

4. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos)

Grad A trip: One penaltry point (total points one) - no further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade A trip: one penalty point (total points two) - no further action.

5. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos)

Grade A trip: one penalty point (total points two) - no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B late contact on passer: three penalty points (total points 5.5) - fined.

6. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards)

Grade B late contact on passer: three penalty points (total points 5.5) - fined. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

