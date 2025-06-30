Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos ace charged, Hull KR & Castleford Tigers men face long ban

Leeds’ Keenan Palasia was one of three players to receive penalty points following Rhinos’ 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards in Betfred Super League round 16. He remains available for Sunday’s trip to Hull KR, but the hosts could be without former Rhinos hero Rhyse Martin. Martin returned from injury in the Robins’ win against Wakefield Trinity last Friday, but has been charged with grade E ‘head contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured’.