Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos ace charged, Hull KR & Castleford Tigers men face long ban

Leeds’ Keenan Palasia was one of three players to receive penalty points following Rhinos’ 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards in Betfred Super League round 16. He remains available for Sunday’s trip to Hull KR, but the hosts could be without former Rhinos hero Rhyse Martin. Martin returned from injury in the Robins’ win against Wakefield Trinity last Friday, but has been charged with grade E ‘head contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured’.
Martin and Castleford Tigers’ Liam Horne, who faces a charge of unnecessary contact with a possibly injured player from last Saturday’s loss to Wigan Warriors, have been ordered to appeal before a disciplinary tribunal tomorrow (Tuesday). If found guilty, they could be suspended for at least six games. Horne was one of two Tigers players charged following the game two days ago. Here’s all the charges and punishments from the latest round of Super League matches.
1. Rhyse Martin (Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity)
Grad E other contrary behaviour (had contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured): refer to tribunal. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers v Hull FC)
Grade E unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured: refer to Tribunal Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors)
Grade A dangerous contact: one penalty point (total points one) - no furtehr action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos)
Grad A trip: One penaltry point (total points one) - no further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos)
Grade A trip: one penalty point (total points two) - no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards)
Grade B late contact on passer: three penalty points (total points 5.5) - fined. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
