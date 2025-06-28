Leeds Rhinos boss makes Jake Connor England call, explains Riley Lumb omission v Leigh Leopards

In-form half-back Jake Connor deserves “a mention” when England’s Ashes squad is selected, his Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur says.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor, who last played for England in 2018, was top of the Man of Steel leaderboard when it went secret last week and has been a key figure in Rhinos’ surge up the table to third spot with 16 Betfred Super League rounds played. The former Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants maverick was in outstanding form again yesterday, setting up three tries and landing eight conversions from as many attempts, as Rhinos beat Leigh Leopards 48-30 at AMT Headingley.

However, unless that 80 minutes is enough to change the England boss’ mind, Connor is set to be left out when Shaun Wane names his performance squad on Monday. Asked in his press conference after Friday’s game if that would be harsh, Arthur insisted: “I think he has probably done enough to get a mention.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England face Australia in a three-Test series which concludes at Headingley in November and the Leeds coach said: “We’ve got quite a good representation in there and if the boys keep playing well, that only enhances Jake’s opportunities. Individual rewards or accolades that players get can only happen if there’s a team-based focus and mentality. If the team continues to play well for each other, more guys might get added to that squad.”

Jake Connor kicks one of his eight conversions - from as many attempts - during Leeds Rhinos' 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Connor’s temperament has been questioned in the past, which could count against him, but there have been no issues since he joined Leeds from Huddersfield in pre-season and he is well-liked at the club. Arthur stressed: “I am pretty happy with Jake’s behaviour on the field.

“He is doing a good job, isn’t he? He is being very discreet, when he’s having a little niggle I think he is doing a good job of hiding it.”

Connor’s goal kicking helped Rhinos keep Leigh at arm’s length on Friday and is another asset, according to his coach. “He kicked well,” Arthur added. “That helped. If you can go up in sixes, that certainly makes a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor gets a pass away during Leeds Rhinos' 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Arthur also explained why Rhinos were without winger Riley Lumb - who had played every minute of every Leeds game this year before Friday - and second-rower James Bentley. Alfie Edgell replaced Lumb on the left-wing and Jack Sinfield was called up on the bench, taking over from Bentley.

Arthur said: “Bentos is a bit crook and we’ve got the luxury that we’ve got good depth in our squad. We are reasonably healthy so we’ve got the luxury of not pushing blokes when we don’t have to.

“Riley has played 15 games straight, which is way more than we thought he would this year, because of the injury to Maika [Sivo]. It was a chance to give him a week off and give Alfie an opportunity. He hasn’t had a lot of opportunity and I thought he did a really good job.”

Edgell had a try ruled out in the first half when video referee Chris Kendall backed Liam Moore’s on-field call that the ball had been lost over the line. Arthur said: “I need to watch the replays closely, but I thought it was a try.”