Former Leeds Rhinos player joins Championship club from Salford Red Devils
The 27-year-old French international has joined the Betfred Championship league leaders and 1895 Cup holders after spending the 2025 season with Salford Red Devils. Sangare began his career with Toulouse Olympique - the club who beat York in this year’s second-tier Grand Final - before joining Rhinos ahead of the 2023 campaign.
After 42 appearances for Leeds he was released from the final season of his contract last October and signed a two-year deal with Salford the following month. He featured for the Red Devils 25 times, but his spell there was cut short by the club’s well-publicised financial crisis.
Knights coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to have him. He offers a different sort of perspective for us in terms of a front-rower. He has got a lot of impact and a lovely offload game. He’ll create some dents in any defence. I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Sangare, who has played eight times for France, added: “I am excited and honoured to play for York. I am ready to battle for the club and be a part of the history of the York Knights.”
York will find out this week if they have secured a place in Super League for 2026. Other signings out of the top-flight include Paul Vaughan from Warrington Wolves, ex-Castleford Tigers captain Sam Wood and Wakefield Trinity’s Josh Griffin.