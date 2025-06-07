Wembley agony for Featherstone Rovers as York Knights in 1895 Cup in golden-point extra-time

Featherstone's Ryan Hampshire is forced into his own goal area by York's Ata Hingano. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Featherstone Rovers suffered the cruelest of defeats in today’s 1895 Cup final showpiece against York Knights, being pipped 5-4 after golden-point extra-time.

Rovers won a free-scoring thriller 41-34 when the same sides met at Wembley four years ago, but the rematch could not have been more of a contrast, player of the match Liam Harris’ drop goal eventually separating the teams after a tryless 85 minutes.

It was Rovers’ second in an 1895 Cup final, following defeat to Leigh at Tottenham in 2022 and Harris’ drop goal prevented them becoming the first club to lift the trophy twice. The game was every bit as tight as the scoreline suggests; driving rain meant there wasn’t much opportunity for flowing rugby, but the defence from both sides was outstanding.

Rovers had the better chances and were left regretting a brain explosion late in normal time when they managed to get within drop goal range, only to move the ball wide and into touch. Victory was sweet for former Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth, who has done an outstanding job since taking over as York boss a year ago. Their victorious side included ex-Leeds Rhinos men Oli Field, Paul McShane, Jordan Thompson and Kieran Hudson.

Rovers went ahead through Ben Reynolds’ penalty goal after 11 minutes, but two similar efforts from Harris, including one as the hooter sounded, sent York in at the break 4-2 up. Featherstone got close to Knights’ line just once, through a powerful run by Danny Addy, while a terrific tackle from Gareth Gale to jar the ball loose kept Lalotoa Mata’afa out at the other end.

The second half was much more eventful. Rovers’ Caleb Aekins had a touchdown disallowed six minutes in because of an obstruction by former Rhino King Vuniyayawa on McShane and it took a sensational tackle by Mata’afa to halt Clay Webb when he was heading for the line moments later.

Reynolds squared the scores through his second penalty goal at the start of the final quarter, but York went nearest to grabbing a decisive touchdown, with Brenden Santi and McShane both getting dragged down just short. Harris was off target with an attempted one pointer and on the final play of the 80, Rovers’ Connor Wynne looked to have found some space, but was shoved into touch by Scott Galeano and Harris.

Harris and Rovers’ Ryan Hampshire both missed with long-range drop goal attempts before the former finally managed to win it with 20 seconds remaining in the first period of extra-time.

Featherstone Rovers: Aekins, Olpherts, Hardcastle, Gale, Wynne, Hampshire, Reynolds, Springer, Jubb, Beckett, Day, Webb, Addy. Subs Jones, Vuniyayawa, Williams, Arnold.

York Knights: Mata’afa, Brown, Buchanan, Field, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, McShane, Tai, Dee, Bailey, Thompson. Subs Santi, Gannon, Cook, Hudson.

Referee: Liam Rush (Dewsbury/Batley)