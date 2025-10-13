Former Castleford Tigers captain Sam Wood has signed for top-flight hopefuls York Knights.

The centre had a year remaining on his Tigers contract, but was released last month. Wood, 28, joined Castleford ahead of the 2024 season, after previously playing in Betfred Super League with Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR and was capped by England against France that year.

He was appointed captain by then-coach Danny McGuire at the start of this season, but lost the role to Alex Mellor midway through the campaign. In total, he featured 33 times for Castleford, scoring six tries.

Then-Castleford Tigers captain Sam Wood celebrates a home win against Salford Red Devils in March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

York will learn this week if their bid to join Super League in 2026 has been successful. They won this year’s Northern Rail Cup and topped the Championship table, but a 20-game winning streak ended when they were beaten by Toulouse Olympique in the Grand Final.

Wood said: “I’m really excited about joining such a great bunch of people on and off the field. It’s a team that had such a brilliant season [this] year and is ambitious and passionate about getting better and progressing as a club. I can’t wait to get going.”

Knights coach Mark Applegarth reckons landing Wood is a coup. He said: “I’m delighted to get a player of that calibre. He’ll add some real quality and depth to the centre positions.

“A lot of the young lads can learn from him and he’ll add that experience into our team. He was an England international only a couple of years ago so it’s our job to help him unlock that form again and get his confidence back to where he’s used to it being.”