'A great signing': old boy tips Leeds Rhinos recruit Keenan Palasia to be big hit in Super League
Willie Poching, who is assistant to Samoa team boss Ben Gardiner, reckons Palasia has the skill and toughness to be a big hit in Betfred Super League. “He’s a great signing,” Poching said of the front-rower who was 18th man for last Saturday’s 34-18 loss to England at Wigan.
“He is a great kid; he played a lot of NRL at the [Brisbane] Broncos, he was a big loss for them. He had a bit of a tough season with Gold Coast this year, but he comes over still young and hungry and physically fit.
“He will be a great acquisition for Leeds. With them signing Maika Sivo as well, it looks like they are going to be strong and attacking the competition again next year.”
Poching, who was a Grand Final winner as a player with Rhinos 20 years ago and later coached Wakefield Trinity, has spoken “briefly” to Palasia about his new side. “I don’t think he knew too much of my ties with the club,” he said.
“I just told him about the environment and what a great club he is coming to and how well he will be looked after. I have told him how good the area is and how he will love being around Leeds and how the fanbase will get around him if he plays well.
“He is really excited about what he is walking into. He had a look at AMT Headingley when we trained there and I think a few of the boys were thinking ‘this is a cool place to come and play’. It’s a state of the art stadium and I think when he was there it was a bit of confirmation he has made the right move.”
Samoa face England again on Saturday in the final match of the ABK Beer Test series at Headingley. Seating tickets are sold out, but space is still available on the standing terraces.