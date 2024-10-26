Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prolific winger Maika Sivo will have Leeds Rhinos fans on their feet when he begins his new career in England next year, according to his past and future coach Brad Arthur.

As predicted by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Fijian superstar has completed his move to Rhinos after being released from his contract at Parramatta Eels. The signing, on a three-year deal, sees him reunite with the coach who gave him his NRL debut five years ago.

Sivo scored 104 tries in 114 games for Parramatta, including 17 in only 12 appearances last year and is arguably Rhinos’ biggest-name overseas recruit since Australia legend Danny Buderus 15 years ago. “He was loved by the fans at Parramatta and I think the Leeds fans will enjoy watching him,” Arthur predicted. “He is the type of player who gets you on your feet when he runs with the ball.”

Sivo is currently playing for Fiji in the Pacific Championships and was part of their squad for the 2022 World Cup in England. Parramatta, who are in a rebuilding phase, released him to create space on their salary cap and are understood to be contributing to his wages at Leeds.

The 31-year-old said: “I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead and I'm excited at the same time. Me and my family are excited to come over and start a new chapter of our lives with Leeds Rhinos.

“Brad [Arthur] is a big part of who and where I am today. When he flicked me the message to ask if I wanted to come to Leeds, I said ‘I'm coming’. He helped me along the way with my footy career and he's very close to my family too. It was a big decision for me and my partner to come to the other side of the world, but straight away we were excited for the challenge ahead and we're looking forward to it.”

Sivo will feel at home when he pulls on a Rhinos jersey for the first time, despite having spent his entire senior career with Parramatta. There are strong historic links between the clubs and they share similar colours.

“Parramatta will always have a very special place in my heart because of what the club has given me for a long time,” he added. “I always said I wouldn't wear any other colours and I can keep that promise at Leeds Rhinos.”

With club legend Ryan Hall returning to Leeds from Hull KR and Ash Handley set to be back at full fitness following wrist surgery, Arthur will have three world class wingers in his squad next year. Sivo insisted: “Ash and Ryan are very classy wingers who have played for their country and I am sure I can learn things off them. At the same time, it will be a good competition for all of us for those two wing spots.”

Sivo has already played at AMT Headingley and is relishing the prospect of running out there on a regular basis. “I was speaking to some of the guys in the Fiji camp who play over in the Super League and they said the crowd doesn’t stop making noise from the first minute to the last minute,” he said.

“I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait to get to Leeds and meet the fans. I enjoyed playing at AMT Headingley back at the World Cup in 2022, which was my first time in England.”

Sivo is Rhinos’ fifth signing for 2025 after Hall, utility-back Jake Connor and forwards Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins. Rhinos yesterday announced Australian centre Paul Momirovski has been released from the final year of his contract to make space for Sivo on their overseas quota.

Arthur said: “I am really pleased to have Maika on board for next season. He is a quality player, but most importantly he is a quality person as well. I have watched him grow and improve over recent years and I think the move to Leeds and a new competition in Super League is a perfect opportunity for him.”

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease described the coup as “a fantastic signing, not just for Leeds Rhinos, but also for the Super League competition, especially in the current market for players from the NRL”. He stressed: “Maika is a proven try scorer and will bring strike to our backline.

“The areas we set out to improve in our backline with our recruitment were having attacking threat from all areas of the field and having strength in depth. As an example, Ash Handley was outstanding last year, rightly winning our player of the year, but he had to play through pain for long periods to help the team.

“We now have the depth to cover for injuries and competition for places that means everyone must bring their best to every single training session. I would also like to thank Parramatta Eels for the professional manner in which we have been able to deal with the signing of Maika.”