The AMT Headingley crowd will make England’s second clash with Samoa a “proper Test match”, boss Shaun Wane reckons.

As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, all seated tickets for Saturday’s double-header - which includes England’s women against Wales - have been sold, though space is still available on the standing terraces. Wane’s side will be out to complete a 2-0 series victory after a 34-18 win in last Sunday’s opener at Wigan, which attracted a gate of 15,137.

A crowd of 15,477 saw the host nation beat Tonga on Leeds Rhinos’ home ground last November and the RFL expect that to be beaten this weekend. A big attendance would be a huge boost to England and also Rhinos as they aim to reestablish the rebuilt Headingley as England’s leading Test rugby venue.

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The stadium was a regular host for international matches from the start of the 20th Century until the 1980s, before being eclipsed by more modern stadiums. Hosting international games and Challenge Cup semi-finals in recent seasons has justified Rhinos’ decision to increase the number of seats at the ground and Wane, who played for Leeds from 1990-93, believes the atmosphere is unique.

“Last year, when we played Tonga at Headingley, it felt like a Test match, the crowd and the atmosphere,” the England coach recalled. “Leeds always do a good job on entertainment and it felt like a proper Test match. To beat Tonga 3-0 at Headingley with that atmosphere was fantastic. I can sense how it is going to be this week.”