It is already close to standing room only with a week to go until England’s Test double-header at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley.

England’s women take on Wales at Leeds Rhinos’ home ground next Saturday, before the second and final Test between the nation’s men and Samoa. Their series opens in Wigan on Sunday.

The RFL have reported a rush for tickets to the game in Leeds with total sales having passed 10,000 and only a “handful” of seats still available. The high demand is a boost for Rhinos who are keen to reestablish Headingley as one of the main venues in international rugby league.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman is congratulated by Matty Ashton, George Williams and Tom Burgess after scoring for England in last November's win against Tonga at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Last November’s Headingley Test against Tonga was played in front of a Headingley crowd of 15,700, which was the best of the three-match series. Next weekend’s clash could see Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia, who is in Samoa’s touring squad, make his first playing appearance on his new home ground. His future Leeds teammate Harry Newman is part of the England squad.