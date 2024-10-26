Leeds Rhinos boost as big crowd expected at Headingley for England double-header
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
England’s women take on Wales at Leeds Rhinos’ home ground next Saturday, before the second and final Test between the nation’s men and Samoa. Their series opens in Wigan on Sunday.
The RFL have reported a rush for tickets to the game in Leeds with total sales having passed 10,000 and only a “handful” of seats still available. The high demand is a boost for Rhinos who are keen to reestablish Headingley as one of the main venues in international rugby league.
Last November’s Headingley Test against Tonga was played in front of a Headingley crowd of 15,700, which was the best of the three-match series. Next weekend’s clash could see Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia, who is in Samoa’s touring squad, make his first playing appearance on his new home ground. His future Leeds teammate Harry Newman is part of the England squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.