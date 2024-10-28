Samoa’s coach has revealed why new Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia didn’t play in the opening Test against England.

Palasia, a front-rower signed by Rhinos from NRL club Gold Coast Titans, was expected to feature in last Sunday’s clash at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium. Instead, he was Samoa’s 18th man for the match which England won 34-18.

The 18th player can only be used if two teammates are ruled out during a game because of concussion. The 27-year-old was on stand-by when a pair of Samoan players left the field for head injury assessments, but both were cleared to return and he remained on the sidelines throughout.

Now Samoa boss Ben Gardiner has confirmed why Palasia didn’t figure in the 17. “He was really close [to playing],” Gardiner told The Yorkshire Evening Post. “It probably just came down to himself and Lazarus [Vaalepu] and Lazarus had played footy more recently.

“He played in the [NRL] Grand Final [for Melbourne Storm] and Keenan hadn’t played for a period of time prior to that. I don’t think he played for four weeks prior to that.

“It was nothing to do with Keenan or his training or anything like that. We just went for a guy who had played more recently. I think we needed that, we needed guys who had played footy recently, for the match fitness more than anything.”

Palasia is likely to remain in Samoa’s initial squad for Saturday’s second and final Test at AMT Headingley. He is due to begin pre-season training with Rhinos on November 25.