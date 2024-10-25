Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New signing Keenan Palasia has revealed what Leeds Rhinos can expect from him next year.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The front-rower will begin pre-season training with Leeds on November 25 and is set to make his first appearance in blue and amber when Wakefield Trinity visit AMT Headingley for the annual Boxing Day festive challenge. Palasia has been brought in from Gold Coast Titans to add size and aggression to Leeds’ pack as part of a squad overhaul under coach Brad Arthur and sporting director Ian Blease.

He is currently in the UK as part of the Samoa squad who face England in Wigan on Sunday and again at Rhinos’ ATM Headingley six days later. Speaking exclusively to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Palasia revealed: “I’ve spoken to Brad [Arthur] and he has made it pretty clear what he wants my role to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From what myself and Brad have discussed, he wants aggression through the middle and for me to try and be a leader in the forward pack. In the past I guess I have had a bunch of forwards who have led for me, whereas I have got to do a tougher role here so I have got to try and be a leader.

Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia displays his new colours at AMT Headingley. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

“That will be another new experience for me as well. I have got to accept that opportunity and take it with both hands. That’s what I am going to do; I am going to come over here with a bigger and better mindset and hopefully we can do that and win some games.”

Now 27, Palasia - who is 6ft 4ins (192cms) tall and weighs 16st 7lbs (106kgs), made his NRL debut in 2019 for Brisbane - the city where he was born - and played 53 times for the Broncos, despite missing an entire season because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Originally a second-rower, he joined Gold after Brisbane’s loss to Penrith Panthers in the 2023 Grand Final, when he made an eye-catching impact off the bench, but was released midway through his contract to sign for Leeds. “I am excited, I am keen” he added of his new career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a completely different environment, but at least the road laws are the same, which is good - so the driving will be pretty easy. The weather will be the only difference really. Other than that, I’ll come over and do the same job, just for a different team.

New Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia, left, got an early look at his new surroundings when Samoa trained at AMT Headingley this week. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

“I don’t know a lot about them, but I have been trying to keep up to date with the team they have, the players they’ve got and the ones they are signing. I’ll come over here, put my best foot forward and try to perform.”

The current trip is Palasia’s first visit to England and he had a sneak preview of his future surroundings when Samoa trained at AMT Headingley this week. “It is good, I like it,” he said of his new home. From what I hear, it gets big crowds so I am excited for that, especially the friendly game we have on Boxing Day. I am keen for that, that will be my first game in new colours so hopefully we get a win.”

The Samoan tour is a chance for Palasia to show Rhinos fans what he can do, as well as his opportunity to see some future opponents - and teammate Harry Newman - in close up action. “It is a good test, especially against a lot of players who are in Super League,” he noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll get to see how the game is played over here, so I am excited for that. I guess that’s my first stepping stone into my new competition.” Of the prospect of playing at Headingley next week, he added: “I think the closest thing to experiencing that is, we went to watch Leeds United play. From what I’ve heard, they have similar chants. A game at AMT Headingley will be pretty exciting, I want to run out there and just soak it all up.”

Leeds Rhinos recruit Keenan Palasia on the ball for Samoa against Australia in Townsville last October. Picture by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.

Sunday’s clash is the first time Samoa have faced England since their famous golden-point extra-time win in a World Cup semi-final two years ago. Palasia wasn’t involved in that competition and said the tourists - whose assistant-coach is former Leeds player and Wakefield Trinity boss Willie Poching - are looking ahead, rather than back.

“It’s not so much trying to replicate what we did in that tournament,” he insisted. “We are trying to move forward and it is the next step to putting Samoa on the map in the international game. Hopefully we can do that. Everyone is a proud Samoan in this team and we have just got to play for our culture, family and stuff like that and hopefully we’ll get the job done.”