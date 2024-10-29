Leeds Rhinos history-maker Willie Poching is planning to put his boots back on for a one-off appearance at AMT Headingley - 18 years after he last played there.

The 51-year-old was a member of Rhinos’ first Grand Final-winning side in 2004 and played in their maiden World Club Challenge triumph the following season. He retired as a player in 2006 and went on to have spells on the backroom staff at Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR before coaching Wakefield Trinity, the club he joined Leeds from, in 2021 and 2022.

Poching is now assistant-coach of Samoa and will be staying on in England for a holiday after Saturday’s second and final Test at Headingley. And he revealed he has, somewhat reluctantly, agreed to one final run out at his old stamping ground a couple of weeks later.

Willie Poching seen during Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final win against Bradford Bulls 20 years ago. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos’ stadium will host the first 745 Game - a hybrid version of rugby - between league and union All Stars teams on Sunday, November 17. The fixture was the brainchild of Poching’s former teammate Rob Burrow and proceeds will be donated to the battle against motor neurone disease.

“I was sort of roped into it,” Poching said of his involvement in the unique clash. “I heard it was happening and knew I was going to be over here for it. In fact, me and my son were looking at getting tickets to come and watch, but some people - I won’t name names - have dropped me in it.

“I wasn’t able to be here for the game last year [following Burrow’s death in June] against Leigh when all the boys got back together to remember Rob, so it is good to do something and be part of something in our little mate’s name.

“I am honoured to be able to take part. I don’t know how long I’ll be able to be on the field, I don’t know if I’ll be able to run the rust off the boots, but just being in the dressing room and being around them and having the craic with the lads will be awesome. I am looking forward to that.”

Willie Pocing, second from left, is congratulated by Rob Burrow after scoring for Leeds Rhinos in their 2005 World Club Challenge win against Canterbury Bulldogs. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The current tour is the first time Poching has been back in England since moving home to New Zealand around 18 months ago and he is enjoying visiting old haunts. “We’ve had some moments when we have really missed this place,” he admitted.

“Especially in the first year, even more so because two of our boys are still living here. But there’s so many benefits for us being at home, mainly family and being involved in things like birthdays and weddings and funerals which we missed so many of after being in England for so long. It has been good being able to attend those things, but it has been awesome, the past couple of weeks, being back here and being back at my second home.”

Poching has his own radio sports show in New Zealand and has remained involved in rugby league. “I have a passion for broadcasting and I’ve got to do a bit of that,” he revealed. “I’ve done some work for Sky New Zealand with the Warriors so that’s keeping me busy and I am doing some local coaching with the side I grew up with, Marist Saints. My brother-in-law, Simon Ieremia, is the head-coach.

“We lost our clubroom about a year ago, it was burned down in an arson attack so it is a tough time for the club at the moment and that’s one of the reasons I am glad I am home, to help rebuild and carry on some of the legacy my dad started with the club. I am giving back to where it all started for me.”