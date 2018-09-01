Tony Pulis pinpoints how Leeds United are different under Marcelo Bielsa

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis believes that the Elland Road atmosphere played a key role in the 0-0 draw on Friday night and compared the playing style of Marcelo Bielsa's men to 'top' Premier League sides.

Pulis watched his team leave LS11 with a point having played out a hard-fought draw with the Whites and was asked afterwards what change he had seen in United since 'Boro inflicted a crushing 3-0 defeat on Leeds in March at the Riverside.

"They're playing at Elland Road in front of 40,000 people who are screaming and hollering instead of at our place," Pulis told his post-match press conference.

"You come here and it's like a Premier League club. That atmosphere tonight is a Premier League atmosphere and you have to stand up and make sure you're doing stuff properly and the players have done that tonight."

Asked about the difference in playing style under the Argentine he replied: "Bielsa plays the way Bielsa plays.

"It's not unlike what Man City do and what the other top clubs do. You have to be well set-up and well organised to cope with it and when they give you the ball back you have to make use of it because they commit so many people forward.

"I thought it was a real good British game of football and the crowd were fabulous. It's a great club with great support."