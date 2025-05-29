Leeds United could look to strengthen their Irish connection this summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Road legend Gary Kelly believes Caoimhin Kelleher would be a ‘great signing’ for Leeds United this summer with first-team football crucial for the Republic of Ireland No.1.

Leeds are among a growing list of Premier League clubs to have been linked with Kelleher, who is widely expected to leave Liverpool in search of regular football elsewhere. The Liverpool Echo recently reported on ‘definite interest’ from West Yorkshire, although it is believed Brentford are leading the race having made contact with Anfield chiefs, who are thought to want at least £20million for their current second-choice shot-stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports this week also detailed interest in Kelleher’s Republic of Ireland teammate Finn Azaz, who could leave Middlesbrough for the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 Championship campaign. A move for either would further strengthen the connection between Ireland and Leeds and possibly bring an Irish international to Dublin on August 9, when the Whites face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly almost 25 years on from their Champions League meeting.

One legend who played both group stage games against Milan was Kelly, who spent his entire senior career at Leeds, cementing himself as an Elland Road icon with 532 appearances across a 15-year career. And the 52-cap Republic of Ireland international has given his thoughts on a move for countryman Kelleher.

Gary Kelly talks up Caoimhin Kelleher to Leeds United prospect

“Yeah there is, more so with Caoimhin,” Kelly told talkSPORT Ireland when asked if he could see the Liverpool man or Azaz making a big impact at Elland Road. “There’s a lot of talk about him coming to Elland Road. It’s not a problem, we have two good goalkeepers at Leeds at the moment, but the step up...

“I think Caoimhin needs first-team football if he wants to hold on to the Irish No.1 [spot] as well. At Elland Road, that would be a great signing. I’m sure Daniel will have his own ideas and transfer targets, I’m sure he knows and has pencilled out the players to bring to Elland Road, if Caoimhin is one of them, he’d be great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Whether Leeds decide to push on with interest in Kelleher remains to be seen but the level of competition would make it a difficult deal to do. Elland Road chiefs cannot offer Premier League stability in the same way Aston Villa, Brentford and other top-flight regulars can, given they are only just coming up from the Championship.

But the Irish connection could be utilised and Leeds can also offer the one thing Liverpool’s back-up needs, that being a spot as the No.1. Speaking after lifting the 2024/25 Premier League trophy last weekend, Kelleher echoed previous comments in admitting he will look at opportunities to play week-in, week-out elsewhere .

“I think I’ve said it before as well that like, I feel like I’m a number one and I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out," he told Optus Sport. “That’s what I’m looking to do. Obviously this season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games... but yeah, definitely something I’m looking at.”

Your next Leeds United read: Liverpool transfer update offers boost as fresh Kostas Tsimikas links emerge