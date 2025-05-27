It’s been almost 25 years since Leeds United last faced AC Milan and two giants of European football will reunite this summer. After weeks of speculation, Leeds confirmed on Tuesday they will face their Italian counterparts at the 51,700-capacity Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, August 9.

November this year will mark a quarter of a Century since Leeds went to the San Siro, drawing 1-1 to take a crucial point and book their place in the Champions League knockout stages before going on to eventually reach the semi-finals. A certain Dominic Matteo scored the goal that Elland Road regulars now sing about regularly, and that squad from 2000/01 is littered with fan favourites.

And as supporters start to book their tickets for that August meeting in Dublin, the YEP takes a look at what the stars who battled so hard in Milan are up to now. Take a look below to see how they’re getting on, from the head coach of a national team in the Caribbean to a coffee shop owner in Croatia.

GK: Paul Robinson Saw his goal admirably defended until Serginho's rifled effort flew past him and into the far corner. Was one of countless summer 2004 exits, going on to play for Spurs, Blackburn and Burnley where he retired in 2017. Now enjoying a post-playing career as a pundit, covering his former clubs.

RB: Gary Kelly Endured a tough evening at the hands of tricky winger Serginho but goes down a full blown Leeds legend, having spent his entire professional career at Elland Road. Played 532 games for the Whites, even staying on for three years of Championship football following relegation in 2004. Retired in 2007 but still involved with the club, most recently promoting this summer's friendly against Milan in Dublin.

CB: Lucas Radebe It took a warrior's performance to keep Milan from scoring more than one and captain Radebe was at the heart of it. The Chief finished his playing career in 2005 after 11 years in West Yorkshire, but remains to well connected to the club, walking out with boxer Josh Warrington back in 2018 and regularly celebrating wins on social media. Has been recognised for his charitable work back in his native South Africa.

CB: Danny Mills Played a somewhat unusual role at the San Siro, having spent his career at full-back. Left Leeds for Manchester City in 2004 and retired in 2008. Now a pundit, Mills has opened up on how he signed a lucrative five-year contract shortly before the club's financial meltdown, utilising reported interest from elsewhere before talks with former chairman Peter Ridsdale.

LB: Ian Harte Left Leeds for Spanish outfit Levante in 2004, where he spent three years before returning to the UK with Sunderland. Dropped down the leagues before retiring in 2015 and is now an agent for current professionals. Among the former Leeds defender's clients is Thorp Arch academy graduate Jack Clarke, who is now at Ipswich Town.

RM: Lee Bowyer It was Bowyer's corner that found the head of Matteo for that now famous goal. Left a year before relegation, when Leeds' financial issues started to really take hold, and played for the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Birmingham City. Moved into management with Charlton and Birmingham but currently head coach of Caribbean nation Montserrat.