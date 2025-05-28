Reports suggest Leeds United are looking back into the Championship ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds United appear keen on bringing top talent out of the Championship with them this summer as reports emerge of interest in Middlesbrough talisman Finn Azaz.

Attacking reinforcements will be a priority at Elland Road as Premier League preparations get underway, with competition needed for the virtually ever-present Brenden Aaronson at No.10. Leeds were freshly linked with interest in Gustavo Hamer earlier this week, with the Dutchman widely expected to leave Sheffield United following their Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland.

Leeds suffered the pain of losing top talent to the Premier League last summer but now the shoe is on the other foot, and reports suggest they are looking at another of their former rivals for inspiration. The Irish Sun claims Elland Road chiefs are keen on Azaz, joining what is now a three-team race for Middlesbrough’s attacking midfielder.

Those reports are backed up by the Irish Independent, who claim top-flight sides are ‘set to swoop’ for Republic of Ireland international Azaz, who has three years left on his Middlesbrough contract. Both national outlets name Leeds but the Irish Independent suggest Crystal Palace could hold an edge, given they will play Europa League football next season following their FA Cup win.

Palace were linked with interest in Azaz earlier this season, having forged a path for top Championship talent such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. Selhurst Park chiefs are thought to remain interested but could now face competition from Leeds and Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Azaz has quickly emerged as one of the Championship’s most influential attackers in recent years, registering an impressive 16 goals and 16 assists in just 18 months at the Riverside Stadium. A tally of 12 goals and 11 assists last season places him as one of just three second-tier stars to hit double figures in both metrics - the others being Leeds loan hero Manor Solomon and Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni.

How much could Leeds United target Finn Azaz cost?

Boro boss Michael Carrick will understandably be desperate to keep Azaz for what he hopes is a successful promotion push next season, but the report suggests Riverside Stadium chiefs could find an offer worth around £20million hard to turn down. The 24-year-old only cost £4m from Aston Villa in January 2024 and so that would represent a significant profit.

Furthermore, Leeds know all-too-well how difficult it can be to convince players the Championship is for them, particularly when Premier League clubs come calling. And Boro boss Carrick evidently knows what a talent he has at the Riverside - although it remains to be seen how long he might stay there.

“We’ve seen what he’s capable of this season and what he can go on to achieve," Carrick told The Northern Echo of Azaz last month. "The amount he’s produced this season is really impressive. He’s brought variety into his play and has played across different roles as well. He can find that pass, he can find that moment and he can find that bit of quality to finish. He’s dangerous in those positions.

"We’ve seen teams recently make a big effort to stop him, and that’s understandable. Knowing Finn, he’s probably a little disappointed he hasn’t had even more. It’s a really good sign. He’s got to have patience and belief to keep going. Over the course of the season he’s done terrific."

