Leeds United have been linked with interest in Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s hope of a summer move for Kostas Tsimikas could be boosted by reports of Liverpool closing in on a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Tsimikas has recently been named as a possible target for Leeds, with a first-choice left-back needed if Junior Firpo leaves at the end of his contract in a few week’s time. The Daily Mail reported on interest in the Greek international defender earlier this month and their Liverpool correspondent, Lewis Steele, provided a fresh update on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his personal YouTube channel, Steele named Leeds as one of three possible destinations for Tsimikas, who is also thought to be on the radar of Spanish side Valencia and French outfit LOSC Lille. The Daily Mail journalist added: “I'd say that it’s probably more towards 80 to 85 per cent that Tsimikas will go this summer. He’s not been perfect by any stretch but he's a bit of a cult figure and he’s loved within the squad, it'll be a shame for him to go but the timing feels right with Liverpool signing Kerkez.”

That interest in Kerkez is likely to have played a significant role in the decision to sell at left-back, with at least one of Tsimikas or the experienced Andy Robertson now expected to leave. And it appears a move for the Bournemouth star is gathering serious pace ahead of the transfer window officially opening on Sunday.

Liverpool identified Kerkez as their prime left-back target long before the 2024/25 season ended, with the Hungarian international expected to cost somewhere in the region of £40million. And while talks are ongoing with Bournemouth over that deal, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano provided a promising update.

Fabrizio Romano update on Liverpool left-back hunt

In a post on X, he revealed: “Understand Milos Kerkez has already said yes to Liverpool project, no issues on personal terms. Club to club talks underway with Liverpool also busy on Florian Wirtz deal but in regular contact with Bournemouth. Deal absolutely on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

It appears likely Liverpool will look to strengthen key positions during this summer’s mini-transfer window, which runs from June 1 to June 10. And should they get a deal for Kerkez over the line, it could feasibly open the door for Tsimikas to find regular football elsewhere once the proper window opens on June 16.

The 29-year-old, who registered two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions last season, claimed his Premier League winners’ medal earlier this month and after lifting the trophy last weekend, penned an emotional message to Liverpool fans. In a post on Instagram, he said: “As a kid kicking a ball in Greece, I could never imagine this day – lifting the Premier League trophy as a @liverpoolfc player.

“Five years at this club have taught me what it means to never walk alone: this city, this team, and these fans carried us through every step. I’m overwhelmed with pride in what we’ve achieved and gratitude for everyone who stood by us. We overcame every challenge together. Greek Scouser’s heart is forever with Liverpool.”

Your next Leeds United read: ‘Definite’ Kelleher interest as Liverpool set bargain price-tag