Leeds United will play AC Milan in an overseas friendly on Saturday, August 9 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The 51,700-capacity venue will host Leeds and the Italian giants in a re-run of their 2000/01 UEFA Champions League group stage encounter.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm in the Irish capital where Leeds will play for the first time in nine years, with a large number of Whites supporters expected to descend on the national stadium.

Leeds' friendly against the Serie A club concludes the team's preparations for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign which begins a week later on Saturday, August 16. United's fixture list will be released on June 16.

In a statement released by the club, managing director Robbie Evans said: "We are delighted to head to Dublin to play a prestigious opponent in a world-class venue. We have a fantastic following across Ireland, with many supporters regularly making the commute to Elland Road. AC Milan as an opponent will not only be wonderful for our supporters but will be an excellent final preparation for re-entry into the challenge of Premier League football."

Former Whites defender and skipper the last time the two sides met Gary Kelly added: “It’s going to be an exciting game and certainly a great test for this Leeds side before their Premier League campaign kicks off. I have great memories of the last time we played Milan, captaining the side against them in the Champions League. Obviously as a proud Irishman I am delighted this fixture is coming to Dublin, which I know the locals will welcome, packing out the Aviva Stadium and creating a great atmosphere.”

How did Milan perform in 2024/25?

Milan missed out on qualification for European football this past season, finishing eighth in Italy's top flight. The club are expected to lose midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City this summer, meanwhile other players are likely to leave as they seek to deal with the lost revenue of failing to clinch a place in European competition for 2025/26.

Pre-season plans

Leeds are already scheduled to play Manchester United in Stockholm on July 19 and LaLiga outfit Villarreal at Elland Road on August 2 as part of the team’s pre-season calendar.

The Whites are also expected to return to Germany for a training camp this summer.

Ticket information

As per the club's press release, ticketing information for the Dublin fixture is as follows: "Leeds United Season Ticket Holders and Members will be sent an email with an exclusive pre-sale link to purchase tickets. General sale will commence on Thursday 29 May at 10am. Ticket prices start at €35 for Adults and €20 for Under-16s (booking fees apply). Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster."