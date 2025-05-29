Leeds United minority investor and Indiana Pacers point guard TJ McConnell has offered his thoughts on the future of Manor Solomon.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has officially returned to his parent club following the conclusion of the Whites' 2024/25 Championship campaign, as per the terms of his loan stay at Elland Road.

However, many Leeds fans are still hopeful a permanent deal, or another loan move, can be agreed which sees Solomon return to United for at least another season.

The Israel international scored 10 and assisted a further 12 goals whilst on loan with Leeds this past season, helping to fire the Whites back to the Premier League.

Solomon also scored the title-winning goal away at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season, slotting the ball beneath Pilgrims 'keeper Conor Hazard in the 91st-minute to steal away the division's top spot from fellow automatically promoted side Burnley.

Among those who wish to see Solomon wearing the white of Leeds once again is United minority investor TJ McConnell. The NBA star owns a small piece of Leeds, as part of 49ers Enterprises' investment consortium, which counts high-profile US sportspeople among them.

Speaking to Israel's 'Sport 5' channel, McConnell said: "I didn't know too much about Manor but my friend Larry Nance [Jr.] who is also a Leeds fan [and minority investor] told me about him and said he would be a huge boost for us. Wow, how right he was."

"Manor had an amazing season. His championship goal was fantastic, it was really fun to watch him throughout the season. Of course I would like to see him stay at Leeds next season after everything he has done for the club. I don't make the decisions but I really like Solomon as a player," the 33-year-old added.

An incredible end to an incredible season, Manor Solomon bagging a 91st-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory which snatched the title away from Burnley on goal difference as both clubs finished on 100 points. Solomon again, ole ole. | Getty Images

Solomon latest

Solomon is contracted to Spurs for another three seasons and is reportedly valued at north of £20 million this summer, which would put a considerable dent in Leeds' summer budget. The club recently raised an additional £120 million from a share issue to existing investors, primarily to assist with the redevelopment of Elland Road, although it is expected the cash injection will likely give Daniel Farke and the club's transfer decision-makers additional resource to work with in the coming transfer window.