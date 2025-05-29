Ex-Leeds United defender Rio Ferdinand has announced he is leaving TNT Sports - formerly known as BT Sport - at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ferdinand, 46, is to leave his role as a pundit with the broadcaster after 10 years, he confirmed in a statement on social media this week.

The former Leeds, Manchester United, West Ham United and England centre-back has featured as a panelist, co-commentator and studio pundit on TNT's broadcasts of flagship football matches including the UEFA Champions League and Premier League over the last decade, but will not feature as part of the channel's coverage in 2025/26.

"After ten incredible years, I have made the difficult decision to step away from TNT Sports after the Champions League Final", Ferdinand wrote. "Since retiring from football, it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching on BT Sport and TNT Sports. I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen but has been essential to our success.

"To everyone at TNT Sports, we have a brilliant end to the season to look forward to on Saturday and for now all focus will be on what I think could go down as one of the great European finals. The network continues to thrive with more rights than ever, and I look forward to following its progress and the exciting future that lies ahead.

"Lastly, I would like to thank my family and my management company New Era for their ongoing support. They have supported me to travel all over Europe, following the best players and watching the best matches for a football fan like me, it's been a dream come true.

"As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories. I am excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents & my other business interests. I hope to stay connected with all of you in different capacities. Thank you once again for everything!"

Ferdinand's commentary style and punditry has been criticised by supporters of various clubs online, with some perceiving the ex-Man United defender to occasionally side too readily with the Old Trafford club.

More recently, a clip of the 46-year-old in what appeared to be a barber's shop emerged on social media, showing the former Leeds man celebrating a Galatasaray goal. Ferdinand signed at Elland Road shortly after the murder of Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in April 2000. The pair had travelled to Istanbul in order to watch Leeds' UEFA Cup semi-final encounter with Galatasaray, which the team felt forced to play, despite the shocking nature of the previous night's events, or risk disqualification.

Leeds supporters online reacted strongly towards the recent video, expressing their anger and disappointment at Ferdinand's apparent support of the Turkish club.

As a result of the decision to leave his broadcast role, Ferdinand will no longer be required to attend Elland Road as a TNT pundit next season, following Leeds' promotion back to the Premier League.