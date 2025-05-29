Leeds United will be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds United are reportedly among a growing number of clubs interested in Caoimhin Kelleher amid suggestions the Liverpool goalkeeper could be available for less than previously thought.

Kelleher is widely expected to leave Anfield where he has been unable to break into the first-team picture on a regular basis. The 26-year-old is already behind arguably the world's best shot-stopper in Alisson, while last year’s £30million signing Giorgi Mamardashvili will join up with his Merseyside teammates this summer.

Republic of Ireland international Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to become a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere and interest in his services is growing as the transfer window edges closer. And now the Liverpool Echo name Leeds as one of five Premier League teams eyeing the Liverpool back-up.

The report claims Leeds have a ‘definite interest’ in Kelleher, who is also on the radar of West Ham United and Bournemouth. Aston Villa have also been linked with the Anfield shot-stopper amid growing uncertainty over their current first-choice, Emi Martinez, but Brentford appear to be leading the race at this early stage.

Thomas Frank’s side are set to lose first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who is closing in on a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports they are already in talks with Liverpool. But in a boost to other suitors, including Leeds, the Liverpool Echo suggest Kelleher will not rush his decision, given the number of options.

How much will Leeds United target Caoimhin Kelleher cost?

Another boost for Leeds is the suggestion Liverpool will listen to offers in excess of £20m, which is significantly less than earlier reports that touted a price-tag between £30-45m. That will at least partly be due to Kelleher’s contract situation, with the goalkeeper’s Anfield deal expiring next summer.

How close the final fee is to £20m remains to be seen, but it is likely to rise given the level of interest, with Anfield chiefs no doubt hoping for a bidding war. Aston Villa in particular will also be able to offer European football, while both Brentford and Bournemouth harbour ambitions of climbing further up the table.

Leeds cannot offer the same level of top-flight security as their transfer rivals, given they are only just returning to the Premier League, but might hope to sell an ambitious project backed by stadium development and a big-spending summer. He would also come straight in as No.1, which is something both he and Republic of Ireland national team boss Heimir Hallgrimsson are desperate for.

"I just want him to go to a club where he will play on a regular basis," Hallgrimsson said earlier this month. "He has been playing at the highest level, whether it's the Champions League or the Premier League, and done really well. I just want him to be happy and playing regularly.

"I know he wants to be playing at the highest level. I guess - I don't know for sure - he will be playing at the highest level. He has spoken about that himself. I don't mind [where], so long as he's playing on a regular basis because he is too good not to be playing."

