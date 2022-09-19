Leeds United receive ‘boost’ in transfer pursuit and ex-player ‘keen’ on EFL job

Leeds United have made a steady start to the new Premier League season. The Whites are 11th in the league table after the opening six games.

Their next clash is after the international break at home to Aston Villa.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Leeds target to change agents

Leeds target Cody Gakpo, who currently plays for PSV, is reportedly switching agents.

The attacker was linked with a move to England in the summer transfer window but ended up staying in Holland beyond the deadline.

However, Football Insider report that he is switching representatives which will be a ‘boost’ to the Yorkshire side’s hopes of landing him down the line.

Ex-player sacked by Championship club

Former Leeds striker Steve Morison has been sacked by Championship side Cardiff City after their slow start to the season.

He spent two years as a player at Elland Road and scored five goals in 42 games in all competitions.

The Bluebirds have a big decision to make on who to appoint to replace him, with another familar interested in replacing him...

Bamba wants managerial job

Ex-Leeds favourite Sol Bamba is said to want the managerial vacancy at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 37-year-old, who has also played for the likes of Leicester City and Middlesbrough, played 52 times during his time with the Whites.