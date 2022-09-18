9 brilliant photos of Jesse Marsch showing his Leeds United passion this season

A look at some of the best images of Leeds United’s passionate boss so far this season

Leeds United have made a steady start to the new Premier League campaign.

The Whites find themselves 11th in the table after their opening six matches, winning two, drawing two and losing two.

Jesse Marsch replaced popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa earlier this year and managed to keep the Yorkshire club up on the final day of the last campaign after winning at Brentford.

Prior to his move to Elland Road, the American had previously managed Montreal Impact, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and Red Bull Leipzig.

He delved into the transfer window over the past few months to put his own stamp on the Leeds squad and it ended up being a busy summer for him.

His side have a bit of a wait now before returning to top flight action. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the best images of Marsch so far this term....

