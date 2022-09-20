Leeds’ deadline day signing Willy Gnonto was called up to the Italy squad last week, as he looks set to build on his four caps to date during the Azzurri’s UEFA Nations’ League fixtures versus England and Hungary.

Gnonto will join up with Roberto Mancini’s Italy group at the team’s training base in Coverciano after making his Leeds Under-21 bow last Friday at Elland Road.

Following Gnonto’s part in the 6-2 win over Southampton, Under-21s’ head coach Michael Skubala discussed the 18-year-old’s senior call-up.

Willy Gnonto on his Leeds Under-21 debut last weekend (Pic: Steve Riding)

"What an amazing learning experience for him, and to bring those experiences back, share them with the group, share them with the players, you know, you want your players playing at every standard they can be.

"It's only going to help him to become a Premier League player and that's what we want him to be,” Skubala added.

The coach also admitted a decision on his classification as a Leeds player would be taken in due course by Jesse Marsch, who was in attendance last Friday.

While a full international, Gnonto may not be regarded a first-team player at United until he has convinced Marsch and his coaching staff of his Premier League readiness.

Before the chaos of transfer deadline day played out, the intention was to sign Gnonto in January, permitting him to gain further senior experience with previous club FC Zürich, with whom he won the Swiss Super League title last season.

His expedited arrival means he will need minutes to continue his development, whether that be with the Italian national side, Leeds’ first-team or the Under-21s.

Nevertheless, the experience gained from being selected among the senior Azzurri group will benefit him and is an opportunity few others in the Leeds team have been afforded.