What’s happened to the 16 players that left Leeds United this summer?

Where have all the players who left Leeds United ended up going?

Leeds United had a busy summer following the end of last season.

The Whites stayed up in the Premier League on the final day of the past campaign after an away win at Brentford.

Jesse Marsch then wasted no time in putting his own stamp on the squad and ended up bringing in eight new faces to bolster his ranks.

There was also activity on the outgoing front too to help clear space and funds in the squad.

Leeds have made a decent start to this term and have won two, drawn two and lost two out of their opening six league games.

They have a bit of a wait now until their return to the action after a couple of postponed fixtures.

In the meantime, he is a look at all the players who have left Elland Road over the past few months and how they are getting on elsewhere...

1. Raphinha, Barcelona Raphinha landed a dream move to Barcelona and has since scored once in five games for the Spanish giants. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

2. Kalvin Phillips, Man City The former Leeds favourite is not a regular starter for Manchester City and has some serious competition for his a place in the heart of midfield. Photo Sales

3. Kiko Casilla, Getafe The 33-year-old is back in Spain with Getafe but is being used as their back-up in the league. Photo Sales

4. Laurens de Bock, Atromitos The left-back has been snapped up by Greek side Atromitos and now plays under Chris Coleman. Photo: David Pintens Photo Sales