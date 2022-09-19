Villa signed France international midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer this summer after the Frenchman’s contract at Marseille had expired.

Kamara has quickly impressed in becoming a regular in the side but the 22-year-old suffered a knee injury in Friday night’s 1-0 win against Premier League visitors Southampton and was forced off one minute before the break.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has since revealed that the midfielder would be scanned but Kamara has already been replaced in the France squad by Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout for this month’s Nations League games.

Villa will provide United’s next opponents after the international break in a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday, October 2 and Gerrard admits there is definite concern about the injury to his French international midfielder.

“I’m worried about it,” said Gerrard, as quoted by Birmingham Live.

“It seems like every time we get three points it comes with a cost.

"We’ll scan him in the next couple of days but, yeah, I’m worried about it.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after Friday night’s victory, Gerrard admitted that his side’s forthcoming clash at Elland Road would be a “very tough” test but that confidence would be boosted by the Saints win.

“A lot of our boys go away now,” said Gerrard.

"We've just got another injury that we're worried about with Boubacar Kamara so that's going to be a blow that we'll analyse in the short term.

"We haven't got many about, but they've been under pressure, much like myself, so I'll let them breathe for a few days, give them some family time.

"We'll come in during the middle of the international break, try and get a game behind closed doors.

"Then we'll basically put all we can into winning the next game which is Leeds away. It'll be very tough but we should go there with more confidence now."

Villa had six players out approaching Friday night's clash against the Saints including Polish international right-back Matty Cash.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City at the start of this month and the 25-year-old has pulled out of the Poland squad for this month’s internationals.

Gerrard was also without his three first choice ‘keepers Emi Martinez, Robin Olsen and Jed Steer as Villa headed for the Saints game.

Martinez and key striker Ollie Watkins were both been unwell during the week whilst Olsen missed training due to a knee issue.

But Martinez and Watkins both returned to play the full duration of the contest for which Olsen was an unused substitute.

Steer and Diego Carlos, though, remain out longer term as they recover from Achilles injuries.