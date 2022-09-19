Watch as Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez nets screamer for CD Castellon and continues rise

Hernandez ended five glorious years with Leeds when departing the club in the summer of 2021 before sealing a move back to hometown club Castellon who play in Spanish football’s third tier.

Hernandez, who turned 37 in April, made 28 appearances and scored three times last season as Castellon ended the campaign finishing in 13th place.

The Valencian outfit have now made a strong start to the new season and Hernandez netted a brilliant second-half strike in Saturday’s hosting of Athletic Bilbao B in which a 2-0 win sent his side sixth.

A cross into the box was partially cleared by a Bilbao header but only in the direction of Hernandez who teed himself up and waited for the ball to drop before producing a beautiful first time volley into the bottom-right corner.

Castellon were already 1-0 up thanks to a 17th-minute strike from Manu Sanchez and Bilbao failed to hit back after Hernandez weaved his magic to double the home side’s lead.

Hernandez has began the new season as captain and also bagged an assist in the season opening 3-2 loss at Barcelona Athletic