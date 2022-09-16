Leeds United are 9th in the Premier League table after their opening six games.

Jesse Marsch’s side were unbeaten in their opening three league matches but are now winless in their last three.

Their next scheduled clash is on 2nd October at home to Aston Villa.

Here is a look at the latest headlines regarding the club...

Jack Harrison contract latest

Leeds are hoping to tie up a new contract deal for winger Jack Harrison. The former Manchester City man has been a key player for the Yorkshire club over recent years and was a reported target for fellow top flight club Newcastle United over the summer (90min).

Former player to Blackpool?

Former Whites midfielder Liam Bridcutt could be on his way to Blackpool. He has been training with the Tangerines recently, along with loanee Ian Poveda, and is poised to be offered a contract by Michael Appleton (Blackpool Gazette).

Winger called up

Summer recruit Luis Sinisterra has been called up to the Colombia squad for their games against Guatemala and Mexico at the end of this month. He has impressed since making the switch to Elland Road.

Cooper fitness update

Liam Cooper is closing in on a return to first-team action and will play for the U21s today against Southampton to get some more minutes under his belt. He has told the official club website:

“I am looking forward to it and looking forward to being back, helping the team as much as I can.

“We’re on our next run of games now, I know it’ll be a few weeks until we get to kick a ball again in the Premier League but it is what it is now.

“We’ve been working hard this week and hopefully for the boys who haven’t been playing as much, they will get a run out on Friday and it will be good to get some minutes into our legs!”

Defender enjoying life after Leeds exit

Leif Davis has said he ‘couldn’t be happier’ with new club Ipswich Town after leaving Leeds.

He was given the green light to depart on a permanent basis in the last transfer window and made the decision to drop into League One.

The full-back has told the Tractor Boys’ website:

“I’m enjoying everything. wouldn’t play like this if I didn’t have the team I have.

“It’s the best bunch of lads and that’s why we’re sat top of the league. Hopefully, we can stay there for the rest of the season.

“I like to stay high and wide, get down the line, get balls in the box, dribble with it, and try and help the team out with goals and assists. For me, it’s perfect.

“I couldn’t be happier. We’re eight games unbeaten now, but we just need to keep kicking on.”

Cresswell recognition

Youngster Charlie Cresswell, who is currently out on loan with Millwall, has been named in the England U21s squad.