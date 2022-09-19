Leeds United mid-season interruption continues with an international break this week.

The Whites haven’t played a match since their 5-2 defeat to Brentford on September 3rd, and won’t be in action again until they face Aston Villa on October 2nd.

In the period between those two matches, Leeds have had fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United postponed as an indirect consequence of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But while on-field action has been hard to come by, there is still plenty of news to get through this Monday...

Prutton hails Cooper

David Prutton has argued that Leeds United are a better side with Liam Cooper in the starting XI.

The Scottish international is yet to feature for the Whites in the Premier League this season, but is nearing a return to action following an injury absence, and completed a full 90 minutes for the U21s on Friday night.

Reflecting on that promising news, Prutton has argued that Cooper’s return will be a major boost for Jesse Marsch.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, the pundit said: “I think Leeds are a better club for having him in and around the club and on the pitch and I think Leeds are a better team for him either being in the building or in that starting XI.

“He’s a man that can be fondly looked at and well-liked.

“It’s good to be well-liked, it’s better to be well-liked and productive on the field and I think he has shown, over the course of his Leeds career, that that’s exactly what he’s done.

“If you are looking at man to man in terms of what Coops brings to a Premier League defence, it’s not just what his individual game is, it’s what his individual game facilitates to those around him.

“I think he makes the defence calmer and I think he makes them more composed.”

Gnonto decision still to be made

A decision is still to be made as to whether Leeds United’s deadline day signing Willy Gnonto will be regarded as an U21 player or first-teamer at Elland Road this season.

The teenager continues to be called up to Italy’s senior international squad, but as things stand, it is unclear as to whether Jesse Marsch will choose to use him in the Premier League, or whether he will be given more time to develop in United’s youth setup.

Speaking late last week, U21s head coach Michael Skubala said: “I think it’s early days. I think it’s really early days.

“I think for us to get Willy in the building and start working out and see what we can develop – you’ve seen what he can do in possession.

“That takes time and as we see more, as Jesse sees more, then Jesse makes those decisions, really.”

Leeds “will return” for Gakpo

Leeds United “will return” to try and sign PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in January, according to Rik Elfrink.

The Whites failed with an attempt to lure the Dutchman to Elland Road in the late stages of the summer transfer window, but it is understood that a £37.3 million deal is “still possible”.