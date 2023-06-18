Leeds United news as interview ‘lined up’ with EFL boss and striker transfer links

Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. The Whites have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new manager.

Sam Allardyce left after his four games at the helm. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Carlos Corberan update emerges

Leeds have an interview ‘lined up’ with West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, according to the Daily Mail. The Spaniard worked with the Whites when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge before leaving for Huddersfield Town. Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is also said to be in the frame for the vacant position.

Striker on Leeds’ radar again?

Corriere dello Sport have mentioned that the Whites are interested in Lens striker Loic Openda. The attacker scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 in the last campaign and is also on Lazio’s radar. It would be a surprise to see him move to the Championship, with a transfer to a higher level more likely.

Midfielder linked with Elland Road switch

Leeds are being linked with a move for former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molomby from West Brom. That’s according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, who claims the 23-year-old has emerged as a potential target now the transfer window is open. He is a Republic of Ireland international with 20 caps to his name.

International duty delight for defender