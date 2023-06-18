Italian coach Enzo Maresca has left his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to become the new manager of Leicester City who are 13-2 title favourites for next season’s Championship.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says that Maresca's profile "stood out" to the Foxes for some time and the club's 43-year-old new boss has signalled an ominous warning to Leeds and the rest of next season's second tier opposition.

“I’m very excited because of the club [I’m joining] and because we have a big season ahead of us,” said Maresca to lcfc.com.

INTENT: Declared by new Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, above. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

“At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games. First of all, we’re going to give 100 per cent, absolutely, because the Club deserves this. It’s our job, our duty to do that. Then, as I said, day by day, step by step, absolutely we’re going to improve.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha enthused: “Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets extremely well with the footballing direction we are looking to take. His philosophy has been built over a rich and varied career, including an outstanding education as a coach, and fits with the vision we have for this next chapter in Leicester City’s history.