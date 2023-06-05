Leeds United’s search for a new manager should ramp up this week after it was confirmed Sam Allardyce would not continue.

Allardyce couldn’t save the Whites from relegation and will be moved on as a result, but Leeds now have their work cut out to find a new boss while navigating what will be a tricky summer filled with plenty of exits. The Whites are going to need to overhaul their squad ahead of the new season, with many player likely to jump ship to avoid dropping down a division.

As the drama continues to unfold at Elland Road, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Le Bris speaks

Regis Le Bris is a manager who has been linked with the Leeds job after an impressive campaign in charge of Lorient.

The Frenchman is rather inexperienced, but reports have claimed he could be a target after what he has achieved in Ligue 1 this season. Interestingly, Le Bris was asked about his future over the weekend, and he hardly shut down talk of an exit.

“There are discussions at the moment,” he admitted. “I want to take advantage of the moment, everything we have been through. Close the season in the best way. Then we’ll think about the future in the next few days. We’ll see what happens.”

Aaronson exit talk

Leeds star Brenden Aaronson could be set for a temporary exit ahead of the new season.

According to Football Insider, Leeds, who remain confident in Aaronson long-term, could loan the attacking midfielder out to make sure he continues to develop at the highest level, while also saving on his wages. The American is also said to be keen to get out on loan to avoid dropping down to the Championship.