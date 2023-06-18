Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Big fresh decision on Leeds United's Willy Gnonto taken as key date looms

A big fresh decision has been reached on Leeds United star Willy Gnonto as a key date looms for the teenage Italian international.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST

Whites attacker Gnonto is part of the current senior Italy squad despite having also been named in the under-21s Italy squad for this summer’s under-21s Euros which start on Wednesday. Gnonto was an unused substitute for Thursday night’s Nations League semi-final against Spain in which a 2-1 defeat for Roberto Mancini’s side has left Italy facing the Netherlands this afternoon in the third-place play-off at FC Twente’s home in Enschede.

Italy’s under-21s face France in their first game of the under-21s Euros on Thursday evening but senior boss Roberto Mancini has opted to start Gnonto for today’s third place play-off against the Dutch for which he has made six changes to his side. Mancini has named an entire new front line for the clash which is being shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 with a 2pm kick-off.

DECISION: On Leeds United's Willy Gnonto for Italy. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.DECISION: On Leeds United's Willy Gnonto for Italy. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.
