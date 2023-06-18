Big fresh decision on Leeds United's Willy Gnonto taken as key date looms

Whites attacker Gnonto is part of the current senior Italy squad despite having also been named in the under-21s Italy squad for this summer’s under-21s Euros which start on Wednesday. Gnonto was an unused substitute for Thursday night’s Nations League semi-final against Spain in which a 2-1 defeat for Roberto Mancini’s side has left Italy facing the Netherlands this afternoon in the third-place play-off at FC Twente’s home in Enschede.

Italy’s under-21s face France in their first game of the under-21s Euros on Thursday evening but senior boss Roberto Mancini has opted to start Gnonto for today’s third place play-off against the Dutch for which he has made six changes to his side. Mancini has named an entire new front line for the clash which is being shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 with a 2pm kick-off.