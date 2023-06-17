Cooper recovered from a glute problem to be back available for United’s last two games of the Premier League season and the centre back was then named in boss Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this month’s Euros qualifiers.

Scotland took on Norway in Oslo in a 5pm kick-off on Saturday evening, for which Cooper was named on the bench but the Whites captain was brought on with 25 minutes left with his side trailing 1-0 to an Erling Haaland penalty.

Star man Haaland’s spot kick had Norway on course for victory but Lyndon Dykes struck an 87th-minute equaliser and incredibly Kenny McLean then netted just two minutes later to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory on Cooper’s return.