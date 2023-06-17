Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Dream return for key Leeds United figure after spectacular turnaround

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper enjoyed a dream return to the international scene as part of a dramatic turnaround on Saturday evening.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Jun 2023, 19:01 BST- 1 min read

Cooper recovered from a glute problem to be back available for United’s last two games of the Premier League season and the centre back was then named in boss Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this month’s Euros qualifiers.

Scotland took on Norway in Oslo in a 5pm kick-off on Saturday evening, for which Cooper was named on the bench but the Whites captain was brought on with 25 minutes left with his side trailing 1-0 to an Erling Haaland penalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Star man Haaland’s spot kick had Norway on course for victory but Lyndon Dykes struck an 87th-minute equaliser and incredibly Kenny McLean then netted just two minutes later to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory on Cooper’s return.

FALSE HOPE: As Erling Haaland celebrates putting Norway ahead from the penalty spot. Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images.FALSE HOPE: As Erling Haaland celebrates putting Norway ahead from the penalty spot. Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images.
FALSE HOPE: As Erling Haaland celebrates putting Norway ahead from the penalty spot. Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images.
Related topics:Liam CooperNorwaySteve ClarkeScotlandPremier LeagueLyndon Dykes