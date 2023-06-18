A lack of Leeds United manager isn't stopping transfer rumours swirling around Elland Road this weekend as the Championship season edges nearer and nearer.

The Whites will be hoping whoever comes into the managerial role can persuade the side's best stars to stick around a launch a promotion battle but some may be tempted by offers from top flight clubs.

That seems to be the case for one Leeds man but when some depart, some arrive, and links with a proven Championship midfielder have emerged.

Everton could swoop for Jack Harrison this summer

Everton should not be ruled out from making a move to sign Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison this summer.

The Whites slapped a £30 million price tag on the influential and versatile midfielder in January but last month talkSPORT reported that the star has a relegation release clause in his contract that would allow for a cut price move away.

Premier League sides could move for Jack Harrison (Image: Getty Images)

The Toffees are needing reinforcements to avoid another relegation scrap next season and CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has hinted that not enough fans are looking at that move as a possibility when speaing on Leeds United Ultras YouTube.

Jacobs advised fans 'to keep an eye on' West Ham United as well as Everton should Harrison - who scored five and assisted seven last year - be wanting a move back to the top flight rather than fighting in the Championship.

Championship 'midfielder enforcer' could be sensible Leeds United deal

Leeds United are 'keen' on an affordable move for West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby to beef up the club's squad in the centre of the park.

The 23-year-old made 43 appearances for Albion in a consistent last season having made a loan move from Brighton to the club permanent in May 2022.

The Irishman still has just under two years left on his contract but could be available at a reasonable price according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

