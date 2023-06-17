Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Leeds United's Max Wober given big boost and set for huge test ahead of new campaign

Leeds United’s Austrian defender Max Wober has received a big boost and is now set for a tough test ahead of the new campaign.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Jun 2023, 18:46 BST- 1 min read

Austria face Belgium in a Euros qualifier in Brussels this evening and Austria boss Ralf Rangnick has given Wober a starting berth for the 7.45pm kick-off. Wober quickly impressed upon joining Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in January and proved one of United’s better performers despite the club’s relegation. In starting against Belgium, 25-year-old Wober now wins his 15th cap for his country.

Fellow Whites defender Liam Cooper was also brought on with 25 minutes of Scotland’s Euros qualifier against Norway in Oslo, at which point the Scots trailed 1-0 to an Erling Haaland penalty.

BOOST: For Leeds United's Austrian international defender Max Wober who starts against Belgium. Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images.BOOST: For Leeds United's Austrian international defender Max Wober who starts against Belgium. Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images.
BOOST: For Leeds United's Austrian international defender Max Wober who starts against Belgium. Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images.
Related topics:Liam CooperBelgiumScotland