Leeds United's Max Wober given big boost and set for huge test ahead of new campaign
Austria face Belgium in a Euros qualifier in Brussels this evening and Austria boss Ralf Rangnick has given Wober a starting berth for the 7.45pm kick-off. Wober quickly impressed upon joining Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in January and proved one of United’s better performers despite the club’s relegation. In starting against Belgium, 25-year-old Wober now wins his 15th cap for his country.
Fellow Whites defender Liam Cooper was also brought on with 25 minutes of Scotland’s Euros qualifier against Norway in Oslo, at which point the Scots trailed 1-0 to an Erling Haaland penalty.