Leeds United defender forced to wait before making return

A key Leeds United defender will have to wait a little longer before making his return on the international front.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

Whites captain Liam Cooper recovered from a glute problem to be back available for United’s last two games of the Premier League season and the centre back was then named in boss Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this month’s Euros qualifiers.

Scotland face Norway in Oslo in a 5pm kick-off today but Cooper has been named on the bench as Clarke’s side face a Norwegian outfit for whom Manchester City star Erling Haaland starts upfront.

ON THE BENCH: Whites captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.ON THE BENCH: Whites captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
