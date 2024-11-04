Leeds United have been without their midfielder for a month.

Ilia Gruev is still finding ways to help his Leeds United teammates despite a long and ‘tough’ period on the sidelines.

Gruev is still in the early weeks of a lengthy spell of absence, having suffered a serious knee injury during last month’s 1-1 draw at Norwich City. The Bulgarian attempted to play on but was quickly forced off, undergoing meniscus surgery shortly after which the YEP understands will keep him out for a number of months.

Exactly when Gruev will return to fitness remains to be seen, but he was in good spirits alongside former teammate Stuart Dallas during LUTV’s coverage of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle. And the 24-year-old provided a positive update on his long recovery, adding that he is finding other ways to help the squad during the week.

“I’m good, I’m feeling better,” Gruev told LUTV. “A sad moment for me, my first big injury but I’m looking forward to coming back as soon as possible. Today I took my crutches off, my brace – I can walk again. It has been a big frustration, I didn’t know how long I was going to be out and as a player, you hope it will be a short time but you speak with the medical staff and you know it's going to take a couple of months.

“It's hard but it's football, you have to deal with it. It was tough for me but I try to forget it and look into the future. We have a group where we always speak and it’s important as a team that we have success. Everyone in the squad is important so every week I’m hoping we win three points, and I help wherever I can.”

Gruev’s injury came just days after news that Ethan Ampadu would be out until the New Year, with the Welshman also suffering a serious knee injury during a 3-0 win at home to Coventry City. A torrid week left Leeds without a senior defensive midfielder and forced recruitment chiefs to dip into the free agent market, eventually signing French international Josuha Guilavogui.

The 34-year-old made his debut during Saturday’s comfortable win at home to Plymouth but has been able to settle in with little pressure, having seen summer signings Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell put in a string of fine performances together. Japan international Tanaka has been outstanding since winning a first start at Norwich a month ago, while Rothwell has proven to be a shrewd loan signing.

Daniel Farke praised Guilavogui’s fitness before the visit of Plymouth on Saturday and admitted there would be little concern in playing the midfielder already, and a full debut could soon come. That first start may well come at centre-back, however, with Joe Rodon one booking away from a one-game suspension.