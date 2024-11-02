Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Plymouth Argyle as star pair score 9/10, five men get 8s

By Graham Smyth
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 17:29 BST
Leeds United moved into the Championship’s automatic promotion places with a quick 3-0 blitz of Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds dominated possession from the outset but initially without beating Pilgrims keeper Daniel Grimshaw who was helpless as Daniel Farke’s side finally went ahead on the half hour mark through a Dan James scorcher. A cleared corner fell to Willy Gnonto who squared the ball to James who took one touch on the edge of the box before floating a brilliant attempt into the top left corner.

Plymouth and Rooney were suddenly faced with a different equation and just two minutes later things got even worse for them as Farke's side doubled their lead through Joel Piroe. The lively Ao Tanaka this time proved the creator, trying his luck with a shot from the edge of the box that was blocked out but only deflected to Piroe who was able to finish from close range.

Plymouth had gone from 0-0 to 2-0 down within three minutes and the Whites then added a third goal in the 38th minute through Brenden Aaronson. Having already bagged a goal, James sent in a lovely cross which picked out Piroe whose backheel was blocked but only into the path of Aaronson who was left with a simple finish in the middle of the box.

Leeds then had chances to add to their tally after the break but three goals proved more than enough for all three points. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a comfortable afternoon at Elland Road.

7 - Had so little to do. Did what he had to with little fuss or issue. Could have gone to Devon for the day and still kept a clean sheet.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Had so little to do. Did what he had to with little fuss or issue. Could have gone to Devon for the day and still kept a clean sheet.

7 - Solid and controlled defensively. Got forward to support attacks without adding much in the way of the spectacular.

2. Sam Byram

7 - Solid and controlled defensively. Got forward to support attacks without adding much in the way of the spectacular.

8 - Some nice passing, ran the ball when the chance arose to take Leeds into space. Rarely, if ever troubled defensively.

3. Joe Rodon

8 - Some nice passing, ran the ball when the chance arose to take Leeds into space. Rarely, if ever troubled defensively.

8 - One missed tackle aside he was comfortable all afternoon. Passed the ball well and kept Leeds ticking over in possession.

4. Pascal Struijk

8 - One missed tackle aside he was comfortable all afternoon. Passed the ball well and kept Leeds ticking over in possession.

7 - Didn't create much in the way of magic but was solid in his own half and helped to build attacks going the other way.

5. Junior Firpo

7 - Didn't create much in the way of magic but was solid in his own half and helped to build attacks going the other way.

9 - Another classy performance. Made it look easy at times, even with yellow shirts around him.

6. Ao Tanaka

9 - Another classy performance. Made it look easy at times, even with yellow shirts around him.

