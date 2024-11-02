Leeds dominated possession from the outset but initially without beating Pilgrims keeper Daniel Grimshaw who was helpless as Daniel Farke’s side finally went ahead on the half hour mark through a Dan James scorcher. A cleared corner fell to Willy Gnonto who squared the ball to James who took one touch on the edge of the box before floating a brilliant attempt into the top left corner.
Plymouth and Rooney were suddenly faced with a different equation and just two minutes later things got even worse for them as Farke's side doubled their lead through Joel Piroe. The lively Ao Tanaka this time proved the creator, trying his luck with a shot from the edge of the box that was blocked out but only deflected to Piroe who was able to finish from close range.
Plymouth had gone from 0-0 to 2-0 down within three minutes and the Whites then added a third goal in the 38th minute through Brenden Aaronson. Having already bagged a goal, James sent in a lovely cross which picked out Piroe whose backheel was blocked but only into the path of Aaronson who was left with a simple finish in the middle of the box.
Leeds then had chances to add to their tally after the break but three goals proved more than enough for all three points. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a comfortable afternoon at Elland Road.