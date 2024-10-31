Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle press conference live: Daniel Farke reveals early team news plan, injury and suspension latest
Wayne Rooney's last trip to Elland Road ended in defeat and the veteran striker being given his marching orders by previous employer Birmingham City back at the beginning of 2024.
The ex-Manchester United forward will be hoping for a different outcome this time around, but three points will be hard to come by based on Leeds' recent form having gone unbeaten in their last seven. Equally, Plymouth's away performances this season have not been indicative of a side likely to cause an upset in LS11, failing to score in six of their seven outings on the road in all competitions.
Farke welcomes Junior Firpo back into the fold after his one-match suspension for the accrual of five yellow cards, however full-back on the opposite side Jayden Bogle will sit out the Pilgrims' visit for the same reason.
The Leeds boss is likely to field back-up defender Sam Byram on the opposite side to which he started against Bristol City at Ashton Gate last weekend, provided the 31-year-old has come through that particular encounter unscathed.
A full injury update is expected from the manager at 1:30 this afternoon, with Largie Ramazani, Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu all sidelined, along with Bogle's enforced absence.
Defender Max Wober had made progress in his return from a knee injury injury in recent weeks and could be involved next week as Leeds travel to Millwall before hosting Queens Park Rangers within the space of a few days.
Follow all of Farke's press conference text updates here from 1:30pm today.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on playing an underdog
Our supporters are experienced, they want us to win every home game. You have to handle this. The best way is to go in the lead and make sure everyone is excited, but you have to make sure a young side underestimates an opponent - but this will never happen to us. We know how tough and tight each game is, you have to be on it in every moment. If you give two per cent less you’re in trouble. Sometimes out of good intention we’re not overdoing things, sometimes you have to be patient. Elland Road is a fantastic place, full of emotion and intensity. It can be tricky if you go into the trap and force the passes too much. You have to speak about it, train what you want to do and bring it onto the pitch, speak about how to manage your nerves. But I don’t want to put shackles on our feet - I want to use this intensity.
Farke on Wayne Rooney
Wayne was a world-class player and experienced everything. Lot of attention and spotlight on them. But he has some experience as a manager. He’s also the type who will never crack under pressure and is also used to being in the spotlight, handling expectation. You can this handwriting in his teams. His teams never try to park the bus and go for long balls - they try to play football. Plymouth are brave and go for the game, especially in home games. They have good offensive options, [Morgan] Whittaker obviously a key player, in the last seasons. It’s important we don’t allow them to make the game their game. We want to dominate the game as much as possible.
Farke on Plymouth
It’s always both has to come together. We have to repeat again our really good defensive behaviour. We also want to create chances and be more effective in using them. I’m still respectful, when we prepare for an opponent we look into last eight games. If you analyse Plymouth’s last eight games, they’ve shown both their faces. In the home games they were unbeaten and won ten points against really good points. It depends how much out of this game you make your game. They play brave and with courage. If you allow them to develop, they can be dangerous. In their away games, they’ve lost their lost four but three by really thin margins. They showed some resilience in the last games. We are greedy to be successful but we are also respectful. We have to make sure we do the basics.
Farke on Guilavogui settling in
Really well. He has fulfilled, over-filled, expectations. Since he arrived he’s joined us in each and every team training. Sometimes we have tough sessions which are difficult. So professional how he prepares for training, looks after himself in the gym after training. He’s edging closer. Wouldn’t be scared if I would need him to play. On the other hand, defensive-wise we’ve looked unbelievably strong in the last games. I’m not forced to rush him into the team but it’s definitely beneficial to have him available.
Farke on Byram's performance vs Bristol City
Sam Byram is really a key player even though he has not played that many minutes. He is so important with his experience in the training pitch and dressing room. He can play wherever I need him. He was not in his full rhythm, but really solid performance. Everything under control in defence. Junior Firpo in his full rhythm is more flying but Sam was involved in good situations. Overall, a quite solid performance and happy to have him available.
Farke on team news
Mixed news, good news with Max Wober. Since Tuesday he’s back in parts of team training. Individual session, we still have to be careful. Could be involved before next int’l break. Question mark over Joffy Gelhardt, got a hit on his hip yesterday so wasn’t able to train today. Two question marks behind Dan James (hamstring) and Patrick Bamford (adductor). Both involved today in a light session. Will make a late decision how they come through the session tomorrow.
In the meantime...
Some light reading.
Not long now
Farke should be speaking shortly. Just over ten minutes.
Absentees list
Ilia Gruev (knee): 4+ months
Ethan Ampadu (knee): 2+ months
Largie Ramazani (ankle): 4-6 weeks
Max Wober (knee): 1-2 weeks
Jayden Bogle (suspension): 1 week
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Farke speaking to the press shortly after lunchtime today. Stay tuned.