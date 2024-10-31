Our supporters are experienced, they want us to win every home game. You have to handle this. The best way is to go in the lead and make sure everyone is excited, but you have to make sure a young side underestimates an opponent - but this will never happen to us. We know how tough and tight each game is, you have to be on it in every moment. If you give two per cent less you’re in trouble. Sometimes out of good intention we’re not overdoing things, sometimes you have to be patient. Elland Road is a fantastic place, full of emotion and intensity. It can be tricky if you go into the trap and force the passes too much. You have to speak about it, train what you want to do and bring it onto the pitch, speak about how to manage your nerves. But I don’t want to put shackles on our feet - I want to use this intensity.